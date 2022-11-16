3/3 Men’s Basketball Hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday Night

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program wraps up its stay in the Cougar Classic when it plays host to Texas Southern at 7 pm, Wednesday, inside the Fertitta Center.

Winners of its first three games to open the 2022-23 season, the third-ranked Cougars enter Wednesday’s game following an impressive 83-45 win over Oral Roberts in the first game of the multi-team event on Monday night.

Against the Golden Eagles, junior guard Tramon Mark poured in a career-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line while sophomore forward Ja’Vier Francis totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser added 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers and is now less than 100 points away from becoming the 50th 1,000-Point career scorer in Houston history.

With his performance Monday, Sasser moved into the team lead with 15.7 points and 2.3 steals per game. Mark stands second with 13.7 points per game, while junior forward J’Wan Roberts is third with 11.7 points per game but leads the Cougars with an .800 field goal percentage.

Freshman forward Jarace Walker tops the team with 7.7 rebounds per and is one of four Cougars averaging double-digit points to date this season.

While the Houston offense was clicking against Oral Roberts, the defense was equally impressive. The Cougars held the Golden Eagles to 22.6 percent (14-of-62) from the field, including 21.1 percent (8-of-38) from the 3-point line, and held Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Max Abmas to only three points is 1-of-13 shooting.

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN

• Entering Tuesday night’s game against Oral Roberts, Texas Southern has posted a 1-2 record in 2021-22. The Tigers are 0-2 in road games this season.

• In their most recent action, the Tigers claimed a 67-66 win over Arizona State inside H&PE Arena in Houston on Nov. 13.

• Against Arizona State, senior guard PJ Henry posted a game-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Senior forward John Walker III added 16 points with seven rebounds, while freshman guard Zytarious Mortle came off the bench to score 10 points with six rebounds. Senior forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas led TSU with nine rebounds, including six offensive boards.

• This season, Henry leads Texas Southern with 21.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Walker stands second on the team with 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Nicholas Tops the Tigers with 7.0 rebounds per game

• Head Coach Johnny Jones is in his fifth season at Texas Southern and his 22nd year as a Collegiate head coach.

• Jones has compiled a 77-54 record at Texas Southern with a 373-287 career record.

• Previously built a 91-71 record at LSU (2012-17), a 190-146 mark at North Texas (2001-12) and a 15-16 record at Memphis (1999-00).

• Jones has posted a 2-5 record against Houston during his career… includes a 1-1 record with LSU, an 0-3 mark with North Texas and a 1-1 record with Memphis.

• Jones has compiled a 1-1 record against Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson during their careers with both games coming during his LSU and Sampson’s Houston tenures.

• 1985 Graduate of LSU.

SERIES HISTORY vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN

• Houston owns a 5-2 lead in the series against Texas Southern, which began Dec. 15, 1990.

• The Cougars have won their last three meetings and four of the last five. Only a 71-68 Texas Southern win on Dec. 23, 2000, prevents a longer winning streak.

• Wednesday’s game will be the first meeting against Texas Southern since a 78-75 Houston win in overtime on Dec. 8, 2012.

at Houston: The Cougars own a 3-1 record against Texas Southern on their home court.

• Houston has won the last two home meetings. Only a 71-68 Texas Southern win in Hofheinz Pavilion on Dec. 23, 2000, prevents a longer streak.

in Fertitta Center: Wednesday’s game will be the first time Houston has faced Texas Southern in the Fertitta Center.

UP NEXT

• Following Wednesday’s game, the Cougars hit the road for their first true road test of the season when they face #rv/rv Oregon at 8:30 pm (CST) Sunday inside Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. That game will be shown on ESPN.

• From there, the Cougars return to the friendly confines of the Fertitta Center to play host to Kent State on Nov. 26. Tipoff time for that game will be announced soon. That game will air on ESPN+.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

