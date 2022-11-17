2x NBA Champion’s Call for a LeBron James Exit Shockingly Has Lakers Fans’ Support

LeBron James has had a forgettable season this year in the NBA. The team has an appalling record of 3-10, which no one expects from the biggest franchise in the league. Safe to say, everyone is looking for solutions. Among the bizarre and unique ones, one solution stands out. As it is related to the best player on the Lakers’ roster. A former Laker and Two-time NBA Champion wants the best player of the Lakers to be traded, and fans are all for it.

Lamar Odom, former Lakers star, Suggested the Lakers trade LeBron James to finally get on the winning track. And the fans are surprisingly agreeing with every word of the former Lakers star, making it an interesting affair.

Odom suggests trading LeBron James

Notably, the Los Angeles Lakers are in deep trouble for the season. The team is 3-10 and their third win was in their latest game, just to put things in perspective. The NBA fandom is all in on the affair, as many are suggesting their ideas to save the Lakers’ season. Pundits and former players have also jumped in, the latest being Lamar Odom.

Odom was once the star of the Lakers’ roster and one of their most popular players as they won two consecutive rings. Recently, on his podcast, The LADE show, Odom was asked if trading LeBron James and Anthony Davis would make a difference. Odom had a reply which turned heads.

“If you did (only trade LeBron), you’d probably put yourself back into contention.” the former Lakers star said. The fans were surprisingly affirmative of the statement.

Let’s look at some of the reactions

The fans vehemently agreed with the statement, probably thinking this is the last-ditch attempt to save the Lakers’ season. Some said that they would get the best players for James. The 18-time All-Star could be a good trade for some Cavs stars, according to one of the fans. And some pointed out that trading the aging Lakers star would be for the best.

Lakers 2022-23 season

The teams’ poor performances and underwhelming shooting stats are obvious. But there is a whole lot of the season to go. Additionally, the team pushed through the roof in their last performance against the Brooklyn Nets, without LeBron James.

The fans are still hopeful watching AD’s performance against the Nets, wishing that the superstar can continue to give such performances under pressure.

Do you also think that trading LeBron James would be the best option for the Lakers? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.