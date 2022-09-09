2x NBA Champion Shane Battier Says Tracy McGrady Is The Best Passer He Has Ever Played With: “T-Mac Put That On The Money Every Single Time”

Tracy McGrady was one of the best players in the league in the 2000s and everybody saw it whenever he stepped onto the court. McGrady is a former scoring champion and adept defender whose career was cut short by injuries. Based on his prime, many people wonder how good McGrady could have been if he stayed healthy.

