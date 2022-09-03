2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

JR Smith is one of the most notable players in the history of the NBA for someone who has never made an All-Star Game.

For the most part, he was a bench player over his 16 seasons in the league, but he was a very talented one.

In 977 regular season games, Smith was a starter in only 395 of them, but he has career averages of 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button