2X NBA All-Star Trae Young Used 10% From His $207 Million Contract to Move Closer to Britney Spears and Kourtney Kardashian

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has found his new nest. A very large and expensive nest, at that. Young’s new Neighbors may be stars from Hollywood, including Britney Spears and the newly married couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They now all live in the same double-gated community after Young reportedly purchased a $20 million Mansion in Calabasas from former NFL star, Clay Matthews.

The Mansion boasts a luxurious space and is widely considered to be a prime property. It is reported that the real estate has an expansive area of ​​14,000 sq. ft that features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Amenities include an 800-gallon aquarium, a wine cellar, a home theater, a Saltwater pool, and its very own sports court.

As per reports, the purchase has been slotted as the second-largest sum ever paid for a house in LA county city.

Trae Young could likely afford this price because of his whopping NBA contract with the Atlanta Hawks. In 2021, the two-time All-Star signed a five-year extension with the franchise, which is reportedly worth $207 million.

From real estate to career highs, Trae Young is everywhere

The amount was triggered at the time because Young was named to an All-NBA team.

Dec 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale (00) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

He also stacked some major career highs in no less than 10 statistical categories last season. Trae Young also became the second player to top the league in total points and assists and created history. The point guard was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Clay Matthews, who played in the NFL, put the property on the market last year and is supposedly moving to Nashville.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a 13-13 record so far this season. Young has been averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting just under 41% from the field this season.

What do you think of Trae Young's new $20 million crib?