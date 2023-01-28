2x NBA All-Star Could Reportly Be Traded

The NBA trading deadline is less than two weeks away (February 9)so there will be a tremendous amount of Rumors over the next few weeks.

According to NBA Reporter Marc Stein (via his Substack “The Stein Line”), one player who could potentially be moved is two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond.

The former first-round pick is in his first season with the Chicago Bulls (and 11th in the NBA).

Via Stein’s Substack article: “Don’t be surprised, league sources say, if the Bulls move former All-Star center Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade.”

