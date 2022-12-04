2nd edition of Nagaland Literature Festival: Senthanro wins spoken word competition

Senthanro Khuvung receiving a certificate and cash Prize for winning the spoken word competition during the Nagaland Literary Festival in Kohima on December 3.

Our Correspondent

Kohima, Dec. 4 (EMN): The second edition of the Nagaland Literature Festival was held on December 3 at the Capital Convention Center in Kohima on the theme ‘What lies ahead.’

Speaking on creative writing, Writer and teacher from Kohima, Avinuo Kire, said that a lot of emphasis has been given on writing within the Naga society today but not enough on reading. She said there are enough writing workshops etc. but not enough reading spaces or activities.

She pointed out that listening is particularly relevant for a Naga Writer or any indigenous Writer with an oral history.

“Just like reading and writing go hand in hand, so does telling and listening. Because only through listening is the oral tradition passed on and has been sustained for centuries,” Kire said.

She, therefore, stated that it is important to master the art of listening and reading as they are the preparatory exercises which precede writing. By inculcating those habits, she stated that one is better equipped to write, adding that creative writing is about being truly present and in the moment.

She also pointed out that it is important for writers to always ask themselves why they write. She added that it is important to note that one writes for the right reasons.

“If a person’s primary reason for writing is because he or she wants to get published or simply because one wants to be a writer – then it is important to take a step back and reevaluate. Because that may be the wrong reason,” Kire pointed out.

“We write because it’s a powerful means of self expression, we write because we have a story to share and most importantly, we write for the Pleasure it gives us. And when we write for the right reasons, everything else will follow in time, that includes being read and if we are lucky, getting published,” she added.

For young children who enjoy writing, she Suggested that it is Vital for parents and Guardians to nurture their interest and not Rush to get them published but encouraged them to keep writing, get them books to read, teach them to listen, encouraged them by reading their stories, expose them to new experiences, and to be patient.

Publisher of PenThrill Publication, Vishu Rita Krocha, shared that in 2019, a group of Writers called ‘Writers Collective Kohima’ came together with a shared vision of promoting literature from the state. She added that the group later expanded to eight members bonded by their common love for literature and with the desire to see it grow in the state, they have conceived the idea to organize the first edition of Nagaland Literature Festival last year.

She expressed hope that the second edition will open many doors for children to develop the culture of reading, which is the first and foremost prerequisite for a thriving society towards promoting literature. She also believed that the line-up of creative sessions will rekindle their passion for books.

The event witnessed panel discussions on ‘literary trend in Nagaland,’ ‘writing of North East,’ and ‘after babel.’ It also Featured spoken word competition, song presentations, author talks, conversation with authors, book signings, and book sales etc. The writers’ community also paid Homage to late Professor Temsula Ao, who was considered as one of the Greatest literary figures from Nagaland.