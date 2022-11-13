2A soccer: Enumclaw ends Hockinson’s season in quarterfinals

BATTLE GROUND — The Hockinson High girls soccer season might’ve ended in the state quarterfinals on Saturday night, but by no means will the cupboard be bare in 2023.

Not even close, said the team’s Lone senior, Allie Seekins.

“They’re going to come back next year even stronger,” she said. “They’re only losing me.”

It’s true. Seekins, a centerback recently turned attacker, is the lone senior departing from the Hawks’ team that in her words, made a surprise run to reach the Class 2A girls soccer state quarterfinals. It ended with a 2-1 loss to Enumclaw, which advances to the final four next weekend in Shoreline.

Hockinson, last year’s state-runner up, finishes his season at 14-11, but not before making the statement of the tournament. Earlier in the week, the Hawks, the No. 16 seed in a 16-team field, Shocked top-seed and previously undefeated Fife, 2-1, for the right to host Enumclaw at Battle Ground’s District Stadium.

Where the Hawks started the season — replacing several graduated starters off the 2021 state runner-up team — versus where they ended it Saturday is all part of what was an amazing journey, Seekins said. After all, the Hawks replaced several graduated starters from last season’s team and finished fourth in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.