2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams

By The Chronicle staff

Splitting league Championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. WF West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.

Read the full list of honors below.

MVP: Isabella Burney, Tumwater

Coach of the Year: Molly Cichosz, Tumwater

First Team: Lily Bauer, Black Hills; Payton Childers, Black Hills; Ashley Harris, Black Hills; Alex Loveless, Black Hills; Brooklynn Hayes, Tumwater; Savannah Hawkins, WF West; Morgan Rogerson, WF West;

Second Team: Ava Bauer, Black Hills; Emerson Sims, Black Hills; Peyton Smith, Centralia; Roisin Stull, Rochester; Maddie Hurley, Tumwater; Emily Robello, Tumwater; Mari Ceesay, WF West; Courtney Jones, WF West;

Honorable Mention: Camryn Micheau, Aberdeen; Claire Mottinger, Aberdeen; Zoe Vessey, Aberdeen; Alyssa Yakovich, Aberdeen; Claire Johnson, Black Hills; Charlotte Michaud, Black Hills; Tatum Johnston, Centralia; Lauren Wasson, Centralia; Hailey Angwood, Rochester; Kassidy Byrd, Rochester; Lauren Rotter, Rochester; Delany Winter, Rochester; Olivia Henry, Shelton; Jaylin Moore, Shelton; Natalie Montoya-Kilmer, Tumwater; Whitney Van Gorkom, Tumwater; Bri Zavala, Tumwater; Julia Dalan, WF West