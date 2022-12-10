29 Best Golf Gifts in 2022

Shopping for a golfer should be easy—get them something golf-related and you’re good, right? But since most Golfers already own a lot of basics, you want to find something unique that’ll be a (golf) game-changer. To help, we tapped professional golfers, instructors and commentators to find out which golf gear and gadgets, or golf-inspired items, are on their radar. From performance-boosting golf clubs and tech to golf clothing that’ll protect them from the elements, here are standout presents for golfers of every experience level.

Sun-protective hat

Titleist Tour Performance Golf Hat

Every golfer needs a hat (or three) to keep the sun out of their eyes and sweat off their forehead. This Titleist cap is a favorite of Frederick Mooredirector of instruction at Game On Golf Center in White Plains, NY, because it’s made from a breathable performance fabric that provides 50+ UPF sun protection. (UPF 50+ means a garment only lets about 2% of UV rays through.) The one-size-fits-all hat comes in several color combinations so you can fill that hole in their collection.

Stylish pullover

Bonobos The Playthrough Performance Golf Half Zip

A favorite Menswear brand for its great-fitting pants and tops, including the blazer that’s one of our favorite gifts for dads, Bonobos also offers golf-specific shirts that are equally elegant. In Black, White or Slate Grey, this half-zip piece is just roomy enough to layer over a polo and has a Handy side pocket.

The perfect travel bag

Club Glove Last Bag Collegiate

Whether they’re taking clubs to Scotland or just to their weekend home, they need a proper travel golf bag. Many pro golfers rely on it this Club Glove collapsible bagaccording to Jena Sims, Jupiter, Fla.-based non-profit founder, who is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka. Sims gave this gift to her father for Christmas last year and reports it was “a hit due to how much it holds and how well it stacks and packs in the back of a car or plane.” It comes in 22 colors and is roomy enough to fit most standard or carry golf bags.

Power balls

Bridgestone Tour BX Golf Balls 1 Dozen

Almost all Golfers want more oomph on their drive, and these balls are engineered to deliver just that. The dual dimple design creates less drag when the ball is hit in the air. Translation? They fly further when hit well, explains Tisha Alyn, former pro golfer and golf personality based in Murrieta, Calif. She credits them with helping her achieve “maximum distance on my drives and the perfect amount of spin for Shorter shots.”

Hard working shirt

Solbari Long Sleeve Polo Shirt UPF50+ Sensitive Collection

This isn’t your standard collared polo. Made of UPF 50+ sun-protective cotton and Bamboo fibers, the super-soft, breathable, machine-washable shirt is the one the golfer in your life will reach for time and again. (It’s also one of our favourites gift ideas for the dad who has everything.) Choose from 11 Timeless colors, including Navy, Eucalyptus Green and Dark Gray Marle.

Comfortable golf shoe

Cole Haan Women’s GrandPro AM Golf Sneaker

With a good pair of waterproof golf sneakers, they’ll be equipped to stay the course, even during sudden showers. PGA pro Erika Larkindirector of instruction at The Club at Creighton Farms in Gainesville, Va., golfs in this pair and attests to the fact that they stay comfortable and supportive through 18 holes. For her, the best part is they’re not heavy like many golf shoes. Since they’re spikeless, the GrandPro AMs work off the course too.

Putting Perfector

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Are they working on their short game? A putting mat let them practice during the work week. Blair Wheeler, a golf influencer in Wilmington, NC, uses it in the office “to putt on while I’m on calls, in an effort to shave a couple strokes off.” The model lets the golfer putt to a hole that’s normal-sized or increase the challenge by aiming for a smaller hole. “I love this one in particular,” Wheeler shares, “because the mat elevates as it approaches the holes so you really have to work on your speed.”

Quick Sunburn relief

Corrected Greek Yogurt Calming and Cooling Gel

It’s easy to forget to reapply sunscreen in the hours they’re out on the links, which is why this fast-working gel makes a useful little gift. Fans of the formula love that it cools skin immediately and has a subtle floral scent, and the small size makes it easy to toss in their golf bag.

Instant feedback tech

FlightScope Portable Personal Launch Monitor for Golf

For the data fanatic who wants real-time performance metrics to improve their round, this is a Genius gadget. It gives all kinds of data—tracking carry distance, club head speed, ball speed, Smash factor, vertical launch angle, spin, apex height and flight time. New York City-based Kelvin Garyfounder and head trainer at Body Space Fitness NYCloves that it provides real-time data so Golfers can adjust on the spot: “You’re able to see how you’re hitting a club that day, and you can make immediate adjustments to hopefully play a better round.”

Cocktail upgrade

Uncommon Goods Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers (Set of 2)

Golfers with a penchant for whiskey will have a ball with these cool ice-cube alternatives. Each set, in a Velvet sack, includes two 1.5-inch-diameter chillers that keep drinks cold without watering them down.

Playful men’s polo

Bad Birdie Men’s Golf Polo

So they have a closet full of old-school polos? Introduce them to Bad Birdie’s fun take is the staple, suggests Sims. Don’t let the brand’s bold colors and whimsical patterns fool you—this is fully functional golf attire, with built-in sun protection, four-way stretch and an anti-odor, moisture-wicking fabric. Printed with fun patterns like paint splatters, Flamingos and flowers, it’s just the thing for “the anti-country club type,” says Sims.

Power set

TaylorMade Stealth Combo Set

Golfers want clubs that combine distance with forgiveness. This line of hybrids from TaylorMade are designed to do just that. According to Matt Delaney, New York City-based director of innovation at Equinox and weekend golfer, the weight sits lower in the head of the club for an easy-to-hit, more stable feel. And the flexibility in the Irons allows players to hit the ball faster. “Switching to the Stealth Clubs lowered my spin rate,” he says, “and that combined with faster ball speed added 20 to 30 yards to my shots.”

Elevated smart watch

Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition

Then there’s the Ultimate golf gift: a luxurious connected wristwatch. Not only can the Tag Heuer track their first shot on each hole via the brand’s app (which works on both Smartphone and the watch itself), but it also can monitor the round and help with club selection, Wheeler says. That means they can keep all their stats on their watch—while wearing an iconic timepiece.

The Ultimate golf umbrella

G4Free 54/62/68 Inch UV Protection Golf Umbrella

Windy rounds are no match for this popular golf umbrella with an air-vent design that keeps it from inverting. It opens with one click of a button, and the silver coating reflects heat so they can also use it for shade.

Sweat-wicking socks

Bombas Men’s Golf Ankle Sock 6-Pack

Keep their feet odor-free with these smartly engineered socks. They’re made with a proprietary, breathable, cotton-poly yarn material, with mesh fabric under the toe for added ventilation. Each pair even has zone-specific padding to keep them comfortable and prevent golf-shoe chafing.

Sleek sleeveless polo

If they’re often playing rounds in the heat, they’ll be grateful for a Lululemon sleeveless polo. The fabric is engineered to keep athletes cool by wicking away moisture and curbing the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Still, the difference-maker for San Diego, Calif.-based Alissa Kacarhost of “Golf Life,” is the top’s silhouette: “It’s breathable like many performance polos but in a more flattering cut for women.”

Timeless shorts

Greyson Montauk Classic-Fit Shorts

Shorts that are course-appropriate and flattering are an underrated gift—and this version earns raves from former professional golfers Jonathan Ruskgeneral manager at LuLu Country Club in Glenside, Penn., who calls it “breathable, comfortable gear.” Stretch fabric and a roomy thigh ensure they’ll be able to swing without feeling constricted. They won’t mind wearing the Timeless 9.6-inch cut off the greens too.

GPS smart watch

Garmin Approach S62 Golf Smartwatch

This smartwatch with GPS is almost like having a caddy on their wrist, according to Gary. Its touchscreen display tracks the ball’s distance from any hole and recommends clubs based on typical distances that the golfer hits (information the owner inputs into the app during set up). “It’s been an amazing addition to my game, especially when I can’t dial in what distance I really am from the hole,” Gary says. He also likes that the watch factors in wind speed and direction, points out hazards and displays the direction of the pin on blind shots.

A dream driver

Callaway Golf Rogue Driver

What could be better than a driver that helps them rip shots down the fairway—and hit more stable shots as well? “The forgiveness factor is off the charts,” says Moore of this club that’s engineered to put less spin on the ball and give a stronger trajectory, for a more neutral ball flight. Thanks to a 26-gram “Tungsten Speed ​​Cartridge” added to the back, it has a lower center of gravity so off-center hits fly straighter and further. Moore commends it for being “one of the only drivers I have played that actually increases ball speed off of toe and heel shots.”

Grippy gloves

FootJoy StaSof Women’s Golf Glove

FootJoy StaSof Men’s Golf Glove

A good pair of golf gloves may not be the most thrilling gift, but it’s one of the most practical. The FootJoy glove is Moore’s favorite (“I have worn them my entire career”), thanks to its combination of soft leather, strategically-placed ventilation holes and Velcro closure to ensure a comfortable fit. If you’re shopping for that hardcore, play-in-any-weather type, the Stasof winter gloves will provide that same secure grip in cool temperatures. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer or secret Santa present.