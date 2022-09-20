28 Beer Events Brewing This Week: Sept. 21-25

Last year, Third Space Brewing marked its fifth anniversary by brewing an extremely special beer, named FIVE, using the complex Solera process. This year’s anniversary beer, SIX, was made using the same approach, and it includes a small amount of the original ale adding more depth to last year’s outstanding beer. Both FIVE and SIX are available for presale, with pickup happening during Third Space’s anniversary weekend happening Friday through Sunday.

“In my opinion SIX has a richer barrel-character and depth of flavor than FIVE, but I have yet to try them side-by-side,” said Third Space co-founder Andy Gehl. “I get even more of a sherry experience with SIX but I look forward to sampling each year’s Solera next to one another to compare year after year. I think that’s one of the most fun parts of this project for our customers too, which is why we’ve made Archive bottles of FIVE available to purchase along with cans of SIX.”

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Revolution Brewing is coming to The Tap Yard West Bend (4875 County Hwy. Z) and giving away Steins with the purchase of an Oktoberfest. Get there at 5 pm to ensure you get one.

The Plant & Sip Succulent Bar Returns to The Tap Yard Waukesha (1150 W. Sunset Dr.) from 6 to 8 pm Build your own green arrangement and have a beer or two while doing it.

Thursday, Sept. 22

The Bay View Historical Society hosts a beer tasting at Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) at 5:30 pm A $30 ticket lets you sample beers, ciders, seltzers and wines, and includes a few hors d’oeuvres as well.

Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.) Releases its version of One In Four IPA, and some of the proceeds benefit the National Alliance for Domestic Violence Prevention. The beer is part of a nationwide initiative started by Third Space Brewing to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence prevention.

Friday, Sept. 23

The anniversary festivities at Third Space Brewing (1505 W. St. Paul Ave.) begin with a few special releases. Third Space is offering SIX Anniversary Solera, Happy Happy IIPA, Acres Edge Oatmeal Stout on nitro, and 6th Anniversary Citrus Wheat.

Raised Grain Brewing (1725 Dolphin Dr., Waukesha) kicks off its seventh anniversary weekend with the release of Haze Before the Storm, a triple IPA made with Citra and Amarillo hops.

Waukesha is having its sixth annual Oktoberfest at Frame Park (1240 Frame Park Dr.) from 5 to 11 pm on Friday and noon to 10 pm on Saturday. It includes food, beer, music and a kickball tournament.

The Brass Tap (7808 W. Layton Ave.) is celebrating Oktoberfest all weekend long. Expect more than 20 Oktoberfest Beers on tap and a few appropriate food Specials like loaded pretzels and a schnitzel sandwich.

Oktoberfest at The Schwab is happening at Schwabenhof (N56 W14750 Silver Spring Dr.) over the weekend. Opening ceremonies start at 6 pm on Friday and the festivities run from 5 to 11 pm on Saturday.

1840 Brewing Company’s Beer Garden Road Show makes a stop at Riverside Park (700 Kilbourn Ave., West Bend) from 4 to 8 pm

Zoo Brew comes to the Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St.) from 2 to 6 pm They’ll be pouring samples of roughly 100 different Beers and ciders. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door and proceeds benefit the zoo.

The Weekly beer release at 1840 (342 E. Ward St.) is Bootable Offense a dry-hopped IPA. Presale starts at 9 am and pickup is during open hours over the weekend.

Fall Fest is going on at The Tap Yard Milwaukee (1555 N. Rivercenter Dr.) on Friday and Saturday. This means rare beer tappings, live music, Stein hoisting competitions and more.

Head to The Tap Yard Brookfield (2925 N. Barker Rd.) if you like pumpkin beers. They’re tapping six of them.

Try a wide range of IPA samples at Discount Liquor Milwaukee (5031 W. Oklahoma Ave.) during IPA-palooza from 3 to 5 pm Central Waters is also offering samples during that time frame.

Maplewood Brewery is offering samples at Discount Liquor Waukesha (919 N. Barstow St.) from 4 to 6 pm

Saturday, Sept. 24

The big anniversary party at Third Space happens from noon to 10 pm A full day of live music culminates with De La Buena at 8 pm Three food trucks will be there and plenty of limited Beers will be pouring. Third Space is also using the event to raise funds for YMCA Camp Minikani, a camp in Hubertus where co-founders Andy Gehl and Kevin Wright met.

The seventh anniversary fun continues at Raised Grain with another big beer release. Anniversary Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout will be flowing from the taps and available in cans. The day will also feature live music and food. Cheers to Raised Grain on another year.

Oktoberfest is happening at Eagle Park Brewing (S64 W15640, Commerce Center Pkwy., Muskego) on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of Eagle Park beer, but also a Stein holding competition, keg roll racing, beer chugging, brats and all sorts of other fun.

Amorphic Beer hosts CzechToberFest in the adjacent Crops on Top garden deck from 2 to 8 pm Buy your $25 ticket in advance, and get an Oktoberfest mug, two fills of that mug and sausage from the outstanding Bunzel’s Meat Market.

Mobtoberfest comes to MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.) from noon to 11 pm They’ll have a few traditional German Beers on tap and a pair of barrel-aged eisbocks to warm up with. There will be feats of strength, live music, food, and the general fun an frivolity associated with a MobCraft event.

Biloba Brewing (2970 N. Brookfield Rd.) also has Oktoberfest festivities planned. From 2 to 8 pm they’ll have live music, food, and plenty of beer flowing.

Oktoberfest fun comes to Dheinsville Historic Park (N128 W18780 Holy Hill Rd., Germantown) from noon to 11 pm on Saturday and noon to 7 pm on Sunday. Get there at 3 pm on Saturday for the Dachshund Dash.

Family Fun Day comes to The Tap Yard West Bend from 1:30 to 7:30 pm A bounce house, face painting, games and more keep kids occupied, while parents have a beer or two.

1840 Brewing is pouring beer at Bayside Fall Fest at the village hall (9075 Regent Rd.) from 2 to 9 pm The day includes a 5K run/walk, a petting zoo, food, lawn games and a bonfire.

The Weekly release at Hacienda Beer Co. (2018 E. North Ave.) is DDH Everything Eventually Vic Secret, a hazy pale ale.

Try samples from Central Waters and Gathering Place Brewing Company at Discount Liquor Waukesha from 1 to 3 pm

Sunday, Sept. 25

The Tap Yard Brookfield hosts another Food Truck Frenzy. Several food trucks will be there at noon to provide sustenance.

