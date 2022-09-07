27 Vols Open 2022 NFL Season on Rosters

With the 2022 NFL campaign set to begin Thursday night, 27 former Tennessee Volunteers will open the year on rosters across the country.

Of these 27 VFLs, 23 are on active rosters while four are practice squad participants.

Four members of the 2021 Tennessee team open the year on active rosters as second round picks Alontae Taylor will suit up in the New Orleans Saints’ secondary. Velus Jones Jr. broke camp as a second string wide receiver for the Chicago Bears but figures to see action in a slot role similar to the one he took and thrived in a year ago. Local Talent Cade Mays broke camp with the Carolina Panthers and out west, Matthew Butler joins another VFL, Kendal Vickers, on the defensive line. Also making an NFL roster is Theo Jackson who lands on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

The 2022 season marks the 10th year in the NFL for Cordarrelle Patterson. The versatile Offensive Threat for Atlanta 1,600 all-purpose yards last season, rushing for 618 yards and scoring six touchdowns while nabbing 548 aerial yards and five scores as well. A force in the return game, Patterson also averaged over 24 yards per kick return, amassing 434 yards.

A Trendy pick for a breakout year is Joshua Palmer in his second season with the Chargers. The Canadian born VFL averaged 10.7 yards per catch and punched in four scores for the Chargers.

Action for former Vols begins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 pm ET and three matchups feature Big Orange Legacies going against each other as the Saints take on the Falcons in Atlanta. San Francisco travels to Chicago to face the Bears, while the Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns in Charlotte.