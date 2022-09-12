27 of the best soccer gifts for kids in 2022

We independently choose all products Featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

If you’re on the hunt for an extra-special gift for a child in your life, whether it be a daughter or nephew, GOAL has you covered.

Nowadays, knowing what the kids are into can be tricky, but if one of the little ones on your list is a soccer fan, that makes matters a little easier. With so many gifts related to the sport, you’re guaranteed to find them something they’ll love. However, with so much to offer, trawling the internet for the perfect gift can start to feel like a sport itself.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best unique and fun soccer-related gifts out there. From soccer stories that will inspire curious minds to mini-games that bring out a competitive streak, we’ve found the very best soccer-themed gifts the internet has to offer.

So, whether you’re looking for a birthday gift for your niece, a celebratory gift for your children or a treat for your grandchild, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for young soccer fans.

Shop: The best soccer gifts for kids

adekale Glow In The Dark Soccer Ball

Amazon

The obvious first choice for a soccer-themed gift is a ball, and if you’re looking for a unique take on a traditional soccer ball, this is it. This glow-in-the-dark take is both fun and practical, an excellent asset for late evening kickabouts, and you never have to worry about losing the ball in the middle of a field.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99

Soccer Ball Blanket

Amazon

Perfect for keeping warm on the couch watching a match or snuggling up on road trips for tournaments, this soccer ball print blanket is a must for a small fan’s bedroom.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

Messi: A Boy Who Became A Star by Steve Herman

Amazon

A brilliant story of one of the best soccer players in history, this kids’ book tells the inspiring story of Lionel Messi following his dreams, working hard and overcoming obstacles to become one of the best in soccer history. The perfect illustrated book to teach children to work hard to make their dreams come true.

Get it from Amazon for $14.98

PUGG Pair Of Pop-Up Soccer Goals 4″

Soccer.com

This pair of soccer goals makes the ideal gift for some backyard fun, no matter the time or weather, playing inside or outdoors. Super simple to pop up and put away, these goals are great for small-sided training and portable for wherever their kickabouts may take them.

Get them from Soccer.com for $89.99

Top Trumps Card Game – World Soccer Stars

Amazon

Entertaining and educational, the much-loved card game of Top Trumps now brings your favorite soccer players from around the world to life. Easy to carry and lightweight, kids can play anywhere, anytime, and with as many people as possible.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99

Nike Barcelona Backpack – Youth

Kitbag

This backpack makes a great practical gift for mini Barcelona fans, whether they use it for school or as their kit bag.

Get it from Kitbag for $24.99

Soccer Night Light

Amazon

Soothing for kids who struggle to sleep at night and, in general, a great piece of bedroom decor, this soccer night light is perfect for displaying in their room. The light itself is LED energy-saving, remote-controlled, dimmable and has soft lighting that won’t be harmful to the eyes.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99

LLMoose Hover Soccer Ball x2

Amazon

Fun for kids and adults alike, this hover soccer ball can turn a humdrum day around the home into time well spent with family and friends. The hover balls are suitable for smooth gliding on hardwood, tile, asphalt and short carpets with soft foam bumpers to protect furniture and little feet.

Get them from Amazon for $45.95

Soccer Activity Book

Amazon

Created for boys and girls who love soccer, this fantastically-fun soccer activity book will keep any soccer-mad kid busy, happy and entertained for hours with a wide variety of soccer-themed fun.

Get it from Amazon for $6.73

Eat, Sleep, Play Soccer T-Shirt

Soccer.com

Treat them to a t-shirt they’ll never want to take off. Featuring a soccer-themed graphic design on the back of the tee, this t-shirt makes an ideal gift for small soccer fans.

Get it from Soccer.com for $17.99

Soccer Champion Peel And Stick Wall Decal

Amazon

Help them decorate the soccer-themed room of their dreams with the addition of this easy-to-apply wall decal. The quickest way to Transform their space effortlessly, just Peel and stick… done.

Get it from Amazon for $16.15

LEGO Friends Stephanie’s Soccer Practice

Amazon

For fun that doesn’t end after you build, look no further than LEGO. Featuring a moving goalkeeper platform, soccer ball launcher, strategy board and drinks station, this LEGO Friends Soccer set is a top buy for Endless play.

Get it from Amazon for $67.87

Collapsible Soccer Water Bottle

Amazon

If anything will encourage kids to drink more water, it’s this Nifty collapsible football bottle. The bottle shrinks down to a tiny football but can be expanded to the full 18-ounce capacity when needed. The bottle expands to reveal a football pitch design.

Get it from Amazon for $14.77

SKLZ Star-Kick Solo Soccer Trainer

Amazon

Improve passing control, accuracy and goalie skills, all with the help of the SKLZ Solo soccer trainer. Adjustable to fit ball sizes three, four and five, this training accessory makes an excellent gift for any young fan looking to brush up on their ball skills.

Get it from Amazon for $14.98

Table Top Foosball Table

Amazon

Enjoy countless hours of fast-paced play on this compact tabletop foosball table. This classic soccer game is fun for all ages and is perfect for encouraging quality time with family and friends.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99

SKLZ Quickster Portable Soccer Goal – 12 x 6 ft

Amazon

Ultra-durable and lightweight, this soccer goal is ready for action in under two minutes. The Quickster is easy to set up, ultra-portable, and stable enough for youth and elite players. The unique Tension-Tite poles create a Sturdy frame, while the easy velcro net attachments and steel ground stakes ensure the net will stay put. A carry bag is included for easy, compact storage.

Get it from Amazon for $149.99

Spotlight Soccer by Ricardo Sanchez

Amazon

Spotlight Soccer is a fresh, funny take on winning and losing that any young reader, soccer fan or not, can relate to.

Get it from Amazon for $5.95

Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy IC

Nike

With the stamp of approval from one of the world’s best, Kylian Mbappe, this special edition of Mbappé soccer shoes is sure to go down as a treat for any fan of the game.

Get them from Nike for $75.00

Kylian Mbappé Strike

Nike

This soccer ball will be a big hit if they’re a big fan of the PSG striker. The Kylian Mbappé Strike Ball features grooves designed for consistent spin when the ball is in the air. The durable casing and rubber bladder combine for long-lasting performance.

Get it from Nike for $32.00

Personalized Fire Soccer Backpack Set

Amazon

Get them kitted out for school with this brilliant set of personalized bags, perfect for holding all their books or soccer gear. The three-piece set includes a backpack, lunch bag and pencil case, so they’ll have everything they need at easy reach wherever the day takes them.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99

adidas Predator Pro Jr. Goalkeeping Gloves

Soccer.com

adidas Predator gloves help turn any goalkeeper into a shot-stopping beast! Play with the confidence that you’re competing in a superior set of gloves from a great soccer brand.

Get them from Soccer.com for $41.99

GoSports Magna Soccer Tabletop Game

Amazon

An exciting tabletop game, ready for action-packed gameplay, Magna Soccer puts two players head to head in a battle of skill to score in their opponent’s goal – similar to foosball and fun for all ages.

Get it from Amazon for $38.00

Personalized Soccer Player Watercolor Poster

Amazon

The perfect gift choice to decorate their room, this personalized poster makes the Ultimate inspirational gift for any young soccer player. Also available as a male silhouette.

Get it from Amazon for $15.95

adidas 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Training Ball

Kitbag

Every soccer fan is currently getting prepared for an incredible season of football thanks to the World Cup, this training ball is the best way to commemorate the occasion.

Get it from Kitbag for $29.99

Kaskey Kids Soccer Guys

Amazon

For kids who love soccer and for families looking for a toy that inspires endless hours of creative and imaginative play, Soccer Guys is perfect.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 USA Scarf

Soccer.com

Prepare for this year’s World Cup with a soccer scarf to mark the occasion. Wear it or wave it for your national team on match days.

Get it from Soccer.com for $29.99

Nike FC Kids’ Soccer Hoodie

Nike

Take it to the field for warmups and cooldowns, or wear it to school and show off your love of the game. The Nike FC Hoodie has sweat-wicking fabric and soft French Terry to hold in warmth while keeping you dry and comfortable.

Get it from Nike for $55.00