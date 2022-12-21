27 Community Art Projects Funded by the Tacoma Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Arts Commission recently awarded $138,000 in Community Arts Projects funding to 27 Tacoma organizations, groups, and businesses in support of 2023 public Outreach projects in the fields of culture, dance, film, literary, music, performing, visual, and cross- disciplinary arts.

“We’re proud of the breadth of artistic genres represented and excited to see the impact the selected projects will have for ensuring access to high quality arts and cultural activities across a range of communities and Tacoma neighborhoods.” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Michael Kula.

Funded projects include the production of six cultural and arts festivals, four hands-on visual arts workshops, three music and performing arts series, two murals, two sound art projects, two video productions, two youth education programs, one community engagement project, one cultural dance party series, one dance performance series, one film festival, one literary arts publication and workshop, and one visual art exhibit.

Funding was awarded as follows:

ALMA – The Bridge Music Project – $6,000

Asia Pacific Cultural Center – 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration Featuring Samoa – $6,000

Barefoot Collective – Healing Movement Community Dance Performances – $6,000

Blue Cactus Press – “Less Desolate” Haiku Graphic Novel – $6,000

Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation – 11th Annual Tacoma Moon Festival – $6,000

Collective Liberation in Practice – “Free in Movement” Community Events – $3,000

Craftopia – Hands-on Arts Programming – $3,000

First Evangelical Church of Tacoma – “Listen Live at Lunch” Summer Concert Series – $3,000

Hilltop Artists – Community Arts Events – $6,000

Johnygirl Sound Therapy & Healing Arts Studio – Soulful Sundays – $6,000

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra – “Middle East Meets West” Concert Series – $3,000

Kowch Surferz Anonymous – “On the Kowch” Artist Showcase – $6,000

Lincoln International Business Association – Lincoln District Food Walk Series – $6,000

Making A Difference Foundation – “Muted Voice” Mural – $6,000

No Mine Studios – South Side Animation Club – $3,000

Northwest Sinfonietta – “Moving, Music and Mindfulness” Trail Walks at Tacoma Nature Center – $3,000

Safe Streets – Blueberry Park Community Garden Tiles – $6,000

South End Neighborhood Council – 72nd and D Street Mural Project – $3,000

Supportive Housing Association – Salón de Primavera – $6,000

Tacoma Community College – “Black Art & Black Artists” Exhibit and Programming – $6,000

Tacoma Light Trail – Tacoma Light Trail 2023 – $6,000

Tacoma Ocean Fest – Tacoma Ocean Fest 2023 – $6,000

Tacoma Opera – “Tacoma Method” Opera – $6,000

Tacoma Refugee Choir – “Moon Song” Music Video – $6,000

Tacoma Sister Cities – Indigenous Film Festival and Summit – $3,000

Toolbox Laboratories – Craft Nights – $6,000

Write253 – Tacoma Wayzgoose – $6,000

The Community Arts Projects funding program financially supports organizations and groups producing arts-focused community projects that are inclusive, accessible, and/or address equity issues. Community Arts Projects is one of two funding programs administered by the Tacoma Arts Commission. For a complete listing of funding programs and information about the Tacoma Arts Commission, visit cityoftacoma.org/funding.