25th Anniversary Kickball Games a Blast | Events

Michele Wheeler’s words captured the spirit of the day as she Flew out of the dugout following the final out of the 25th Anniversary Kickball games on Tuesday, August 23 at Winterberry Park.

“This should be an annual event,” Wheeler gushed as she went to join her teammates in slapping hands with her opponents from TBE. Everyone was smiling and having fun from the opening pitch to the final out.

The games were part of the City of Marco Island’s 25th Anniversary weeklong celebration. It’s hard to imagine any of the activities being more fun than these kickball games.

Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius echoed Wheeler’s post-game sentiments on Friday. She said it was a city council member’s idea to stage the kickball games.

“Jared Grifoni came up with the idea of ​​us having a staff kickball game with the council members,” said Lucius. “We had a great turnout and our employees loved it. We’ve actually decided to make it an annual tradition.”

The opening game of the doubleheader featured two interestingly named teams from the City of Marco Island. In the end Kicking and Screaming defeated the One Kick Wonders, although the actual scores of these games aren’t really relevant. It was all for fun – and what fun the participants and onlookers had! Tommie Barfield Elementary (TBE) and Marco Island Charter Middle School (MICMS) played the second game, with MICMS taking the win. A throng of students and their families from both schools were there to cheer on the adults.

The city’s game Featured city manager Mike McNees, councilman Rich Blonna, and police Officer Mike Garner all hitting the ground to make plays. Mike Snyder and Martha Montgomery both ended up on the ground following a close play at second base. The common theme was laughter.

Alyssa Ledbetter, TBE principal, led a sharply dressed Squad onto the diamond in bright pink t-shirts. MICMS principal Wheeler noticed.

“I must admit I was a little nervous when TBE staff showed up in their matching 25th Anniversary shirts with over 20 players,” said Principal Wheeler. “But the game was so much fun. The amount of energy at the event was outstanding.”

Although TBE didn’t take the win, Ledbetter couldn’t have been more pleased.

“TBE staff and students have really enjoyed celebrating the beautiful city of Marco Island this week,” Ledbetter said. “Activities and events, both in and outside of school this week have provided all the opportunity to not only celebrate the island but learn more about its rich history. The staff kickball game at Winterberry Park was a great way to show support for the island, while having fun with colleagues, students, and families. The energy at the ballpark could not be matched. TBE staff is grateful for the continuous support we receive from our Marco Island community.”