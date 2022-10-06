$25M Worth Veteran LIV Golf Defector Drops Disappointing News For PGA Tour Loyalists: ‘Only Going to Grow’

LIV Golf has been working well with its strategies to lure out the best players from the PGA Tour to join the new league. The Saudi-backed venture is now officially a big threat to the PGA Tour. And by losing some of the best players, the PGA Tour is trying to do everything to retain the existing players. However, a player from the LIV Golf tour recently disclosed vital news about new potential joiners from the former tour.

LIV player discloses news about new players joining the league

Greg Norman has been offering huge amounts of money to players to join the Saudi-funded league. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s petrodollars, money is not an issue for LIV Golf. However, some sources revealed that for staying in the league, the players had to help the officials in bringing in new players. And contributing to the terms, Kevin Na recently disclosed that he is already in conversation with a few players, who are interested in joining.

LIV Golf is heading towards expansion and is all set to become a 14-tournament league by 2023. And Na recently disclosed how plenty of players were ready to play for his team for the upcoming year. They said “There’s already been plenty of guys that have texted me, off the record, and asking about it and showing interest”. Na also talked about one of those players and said that he was willing to join next year. They even said that the golfer had already received an offer, and was coming in for sure.

Na said that the new player was excited about joining the league. There was a huge chance that he would turn up. “We’re already talking about it. Look, LIV is only going to grow,” they said. It came from Na’s concerns about the existing 48 players and them not qualifying for next year. They said, “I know some of them might not make it to next year, and obviously those players have to be replaced,”.

The golfer Predicted the future of Younger generations and LIV Golf

Kevin Na spoke about a potential future when the team aspect of LIV would become highly important. They said that kids would express their wish to play for specific teams more than playing in the league. Many have made fun of the humorous names of these LIV Golf teams. However, Na’s statements gave a completely different Outlook on the team aspect of the league.

