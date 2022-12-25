$2,500 Bet Insurance for Christmas NBA Games

Christmas Day means NBA basketball for sports fans, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer gives players a chance to make a strong move with a $2,500 insured bet.

To grab this special FanDuel Maryland promo offer, click this link. Consequently, the code will be triggered automatically, and your first bet will be insured up to $2,500.

There are still three more NBA games on the Christmas schedule, and the teams have been selected because of their star power. The action started at noon Eastern Time when the New York Knicks hosted the Sixers. Philly overcame a slow start to run by New York. Luka and the Mavs are taking on the Lakers in Dallas at the time of this publication. Milwaukee-Boston comes next, and Memphis will play Golden State in San Francisco in prime time. You can wager on any of these games, and it will be a no-sweat bet.

Click here to lock in the FanDuel Maryland promo offer that generates $2,500 in first bet insurance.

FanDuel Maryland Promo: NBA Christmas

First, there is the increment. The promotion is for people at all budget levels, so you can bet $20, $50, $500, or any other amount. Your wager will be insured up to the $2,500 maximum. We have been highlighting NBA action, but all sports are on the table. There are NFL games today as well, so you have options. Furthermore, you can choose from various different bet types, so there are many possibilities.

If you win the bet, it is treated like any other winning wager. You get your winnings and your stake back in cash after the game settles. Under those circumstances, the insurance is not a factor. However, if you do not win the promotional wager, you are still in business. You get a refund in sportsbook betting credit that is equal to the amount of Qualifying bet.

Grab the FanDuel Maryland Promo Offer

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others we are providing on this page. This will apply the code automatically, and you will be ready to roll when you move forward.

Secondly, follow the instructions to establish your account. You provide your name, email address, and other basic identifying information. At the conclusion, your location is verified to satisfy Gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, download the app. In addition to the flexibility to bet from anywhere, you will be in the loop when in-app Specials are introduced.

Then, determine how much you are going to bet with the insurance and make a deposit. You can use online banking, PayPal, credit and debit cards, and several other methods.

After that, bet as much as $2,500 on any Sporting event. A win will result in a cash payout, and you will get a betting credit refund if you lose.

Boosted Odds and Bonus Specials

Your account will continue to provide value over the long haul. To begin with, there are odds boosts on a daily basis that give the players an advantage. In addition, there are special offers for established users. These would include free bets, insured parlays, and enhanced payouts, just to name a handful.

Click here to take advantage of the FanDuel Maryland promo offer that Hammers down a $2,500 insured initial wager.