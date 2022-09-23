$250 Million Worth NBA Legend Made Stern Confessions on His Life Threatening Disease Which Took More Lives Than AIDS: “I’m Lucky To Be Able To Sit Here Now and Talk About It..”

Grant Hill, an NBA Hall of Famer, is noted for his unselfish performance. His agility and passion for the game are unmatched. The world wants to see prime Hill, but his playing career was wrecked by injuries, misdiagnoses, and re-injuries to his left ankle. His life changed when he got diagnosed with a life-threatening disease that took more lives than AIDS.

Hill now serves as an executive and co-owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Throughout his career, he played for the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Grant Hill recounts his Fatal diseases

Injuries and diseases are the two worst nightmares of any athlete. Unfortunately, the 7-time All-Star had to deal with each of them, which harmed his career. Hill testified about his experience with the disease. Hill suffered from the Lethal Staph infection MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). This looked to be a life-threatening situation for him.

In an interview on Bleacher Report, Hill said “I had a MRSA infection on my ankle, at the time I had never heard of MRSA. I didn’t really know a whole lot about it.” They further added, “It really scared me. I’m Lucky to be able to sit here now and talk about it with you.”According to a report in 2017, more than 20,000 people died due to MRSA in the USA.

Hill is known as an unselfish team player, always up to contribute more and more to the team. After his diagnosis with MRSA, he was shocked to see such low awareness about this lethal disease. Hill said, “As an athlete and a parent, I’ve got kids who are in school, I think it’s important to educate and inform.”

Hill enthusiastically referred to the website stopmrsanow.org, which provides information on MRSA’s causes and how to prevent infection. It features the stories of survivors to spread awareness about the disease. One of the stories is of Grant Hill.

