25 underrated transfer pickups for the 2022-23 season

Earlier this week, I posted a ranking of the top 100 impact transfers for the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. With over 1,000 DI players switching teams this past offseason, there was certainly plenty to pick from. And not only that, there were a bunch of talented players that were left off.

Rather than completely forget about them, I created a list of 25 transfers that are currently Flying under the Radar heading into the upcoming season that wasn’t mentioned previously. Rather than making a pure ranking of the individuals, I’ll just be going in alphabetical order by the new teams those players have landed, starting with the letter “A”.

Jalen Graham – Arkansas Razorbacks

2021-22 stats (at Arizona State): 9.9 ppg and 4.6 rpg

The 6’9 forward started 43 games in three seasons at Arizona State and developed into the focal point of the frontcourt on offense. Graham had 15 games in double-digit scoring, including his best performance of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists against UCLA. He joins a team with three other frontcourt players, including Trevon Brazile. There’s a chance that Graham comes off the bench and gives them a scoring boost, as on paper, he’s the best post scorer on the team.

*Editor’s note: This is not a ranking but rather an alphabetical listing of 25 players. The slides that indicate numbers are there to tell the Readers how many are left in the article.