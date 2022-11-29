25% off these golf training aids

Happy Cyber ​​Week shopping! Secure these deals before they’re gone. GOLF

Cyber ​​Monday? Try Cyber ​​WEEK! These three golf training aids are 25% off in our Pro Shop, and these deals just got extended to Friday.

The Impact Bag

Teaching professional and hall-of-famer Gary Wiren calls “the moment of truth” in the golf swing IMPACT! Wiren created the Impact Bag over 30 years ago, and it is still one of the top-selling golf training aids of all time.

The Impact Bag has withstood the test of time and is still used by teaching pros worldwide. The impact bag will help you identify your positioning at impact. This is a great product for golfers of all different handicaps and ages.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Impact Bag® by Dr. Gary Wiren Now $43.99 (Was $54.99) Unlike hitting a car tire or other hard object, the Impact Bag® is safe and has been designed specifically for golfers. Developing a strong left side while turning into the ball will help eliminate many of the inconsistencies brought on by left wrist collapse & will help bring you into a solid, assertive impact. The Impact Bag® golf impact trainer also comes with a special slice Cure supplement, guaranteed to cure your slice in 60 seconds. BUY NOW

The Power SwingFan

This training aid is a good exercise tool to work those golf muscles and a great tool to build power and speed in the golf swing. The Power SwingFan is an aid that long-drive Champion Maurice Allen used as part of his strength and conditioning program.

It uses resistance to build strength and speed in the golf swing. If you want to hit the ball farther, then the Power SwingFan is the product for you.

Power SwingFan Now $99.99 (Was $129.99) The Power SwingFan is one of the easiest and most effective products for increasing distance and control available anywhere because it produces maximum resistance at impact. Pick up this golf swing fan trainer and you’ll be on your way to a better swing technique, longer drives & lower scores. BUY NOW

The Putting Stick

It’s been said that putting makes up 40% of your score, so if you want to be a better golfer, it starts with being a better putter. The Putting Stick will help you square up the face of your putter at impact.

The only way for the ball to roll completely down the putting stick is if you hit the ball perfectly square at impact. Many pros use the putting stick, including its endorser Sir Nick Faldo.

Putting Stick Pro by TPK Golf Now $59.99 (Was $79.99) The Putting Stick will help you square up the face of your putter at impact. The only way for the ball to roll completely down the putting stick is if you hit the ball perfectly square at impact. Many pros use the putting stick, including its endorser Sir Nick Faldo. BUY NOW

You may also like this best-seller:

The Divot Board is the No. 1-selling golf training aid and is endorsed by some of the best teaching professionals in the world. The Divot Board provides immediate feedback on your swing path and the low point of your golf swing, with or without a ball. You can use the Divot Board at home or on the range!

Divot Board – Low point and swing path trainer $129.99 A patented new training board with a highly visual depiction of both swing path and low point. (measures 6″ x 21″ x 1/2″) Using the Divot Board golf low point and swing path trainer is one of the easiest ways to increase your game. You can use the Divot Board anywhere including your living room, office, or even on the green just before a big match. This is not just a launch monitor, this is your launch monitor. Your training and warm-up routines just met their match. The Divot Board measures 6″W x ~21″L x ~1/2″D The mat is only 3/8″ thick but there are pointed nubs at the bottom that hold it in place on carpet, outdoors or on a range mat and once settled the may add a fraction of an inch to the height. This is still a very low profile for this type of mat and the quality of construction is amazing! A carabiner is included if you wish to clip the mat onto your bag to take with you to the range. Instant Feedback. Anytime. Anywhere. Works both right or left-handed. Patented Target with Instant Feedback. For a quick clip of the Divot Board in action, click the video below. Buy Now View Product