25 Men’s Basketball Rolls to 10th Straight Win Over Rutgers-Camden, 101-86

GLASSBORO, NJ – Andrew Seager and Ja’Zere Noel scored 19 points apiece as #25 Rowan (18-3) rolled to a 101-86 win over Rutgers-Camden, winning its 10th in a row and remaining unbeaten in the NJAC (14-0). It was Rowan’s first test as a ranked team, as this week, the Profs earned the program’s first appearance in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 since November of 2001.

Noel grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year, and made four three-pointers. Hafeez Melvin scored a season-high 15 points off the bench and D’Andre Vilmar netted 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Rowan also received 12 points from Josh Wright and 10 points from Connor Dickerson as the Profs eclipsed the 100-point mark for the eighth time this season.

Rowan led almost the entire game, but Rutgers-Camden forced three ties in the first half, while connecting on six three-pointers. With the score knotted at 26-26, the Profs broke the game open with a 9-1 run using a layup by Melvin, free throws from Damian Smith and four points from Noel to own a 35-27 lead with 8:45 remaining. Just minutes later, Rowan went on a 9-0 spurt to go ahead, 46-34, on a pull-up jumper by Dickerson.

Rowan built upon a 55-43 Halftime lead in the second half, taking a 14-point lead, 65-51, at 17:13 on a layup by Seager. Owning a 74-62 lead, the Profs scored nine consecutive points, which included six free throws, to increase their advantage to their biggest margin of the game, 82-62, with 11:05 to play.

Rutgers-Camden (3-18; 1-13 NJAC) never came closer than 13 points the rest of the way in a game that saw the teams combine for 41 personal fouls.

Rowan, who leads the nation in free throws (21) and free throws attempted (29), added to his average by hitting 26-of-36 from the foul line.

Next up for Rowan are consecutive road games, at Kean on Saturday, February 4 and then at NJCU on February 8. The Profs are back at home on Saturday, February 11 to host Rutgers-Newark.