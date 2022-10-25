25 LGBTQ events this week
Below are our Picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
The Future is Queer: An Intergalactic Dyke Party
Tuesday, October 25
6-11 p.m
Capitol Cider House
3930 Georgia Avenue, NW
$25-$45
Eventbrite
Experience burlesque, belly dance, Circus acts, flow arts, body painting, a Tarot Booth and more in this “visionary, other-worldly, queer, fabulous and sexy” event led by queer BIPOC + and Allied artists and performers.
DC Gaymers Costume Contest
Tuesday, October 25
7-10 p.m
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, NW
Facebook
This free-play Tuesday event celebrates All Hollows’ Eve with Hocus Pocus 2 playing on the third floor projector. Come dressed for the costume contest.
35th annual High Heel Race
Tuesday, October 25
7-11 p.m
Frank Kameny Way
17th Street between P and R Streets, NW
Facebook | Eventbrite
This DC institution returns for the 35th year as Queens strut their stuff along 17th Street for the High Heel Race. Parties abound all along the “gayborhood” street. The pre-race Parade starts at 8, but many people arrive earlier to get a good vantage point.
Halloween Bingo with Kristina Kelly
Tuesday, October 25
8 p.m
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, NW
Facebook | Reservations
Join Kristina Kelly for some Halloween Bingo fun at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Specify “Bingo” when making reservations.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Wednesday, October 26
7-9 p.m
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, NW
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dress as your favorite characters and watch a live screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at metrobar.
Pre-Halloween Party: Miercoles De Gasoline
Wednesday, October 26
9 p.m
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, NW
Facebook
The best costume wins $300 at Latin Nights at DIK Bar on Wednesday.
Rage for Roe: A Halloween Bash to Support the DC Abortion Fund
Thursday, October 27
7-11 p.m
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, NW
$20 presale / $25 door
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a spooky night of fun that includes a costume contest. Proceeds support the DC Abortion Fund.
RuPaul’s Night of Living Drag
Friday, October 28
8 p.m
MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, Md.
$58-$108
Facebook | Ticketmaster
Voss Events and World of Wonder brings the Queens to MGM National Harbor on Friday with an all-star lineup.
UNCUT: Anaconda
Friday, October 28
10 p.m
Bliss Nightclub
2122 24th Place, NE
$40-$70
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dougie Meyer and Kinetic presents UNCUT: Anaconda with DJs Onyx and GSP at Bliss Nightclub on Friday night / Saturday morning. There is a clothes check and play zones available for a raunchy DC Halloween. “Slither into your sexiest outfit to kick off the District of the Dead at UNCUT: Anaconda . Unleash your Deepest desires at this Massive venue for DC’s most risqué circuit event.”
Boo-sy Drag Brunch
Saturday, October 29
12-3 p.m
Duplex Diner
2004 18th Street, NW
Eventbrite
Join the Stonewall Kickball team Kicks and Tricks raising money for HIPS. See performances by Tiffany D. Carter, Echinacea Monroe and Labianna on Saturday at Duplex Diner.
Miss Adams Morgan Pageant 34
Saturday, October 29
6 p.m
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Avenue, NW
$100
Facebook | Tickets
Dupont Social Club presents the annual raucous pageant at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.
Candle! Dia De Los Muertos
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, NW
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Watch a special drag show by LaBella Mafia and Jayzeer Shantey and dance to music by DJ Milko for a fun night out at Uproar celebrating Dia De Los Muertos.
Ghoul Night
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, NE
No cover / 21+
Facebook
It’s Ghouls Night Drag Show time with Baphomette, Juniper Gin, Mota and Hennessey. Desiree Dik hosts a ghoulish night that includes a costume contest.
As You Aren’t: Alter Ego Party
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m
As You Are
500 8th Street, SE
Facebook
Dance the night away in your best costumes at an Alter Ego Party on Saturday. To enter the costume contest, DM As You Are by Friday.
Naughty or Nice: Nightmare on K Street
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m
MOTH
1413 K Street, NW
$15 advance
Facebook | Tickets
Dance to DJ MIM, Queen HD the DJ and DJ Jai Syncere at the 13th annual Naughty or Nice Nightmare on K Street party. Billed as the “biggest LGBTQ Halloween turn up in the city,” the costume party includes a contest, drink specials and more.
HellBENT
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m
9:30 Club
815 V Street, NW
$25
Website | Facebook | Ticketmaster
Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne and Pissy perform with music by DJs Lemz, Electrox, KS and Tommy C. at 9:30 Club’s “HellBENT” party on Saturday.
Blue Hours: Halloween Edition
Sunday, October 30
4-9 a.m
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, NW
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
Do you want to keep the party going after the bars have closed? Check out Blue Hours: Halloween Edition at Flash in the wee hours of Sunday morning with music by Calagna and Sean Morris.
Halloween Brunch at Lincoln
Sunday, October 30
10 am – 3:30 pm
Lincoln Restaurant DC
1110 Vermont Avenue, NW
Facebook | Website
DJ Matt Bailer brings the music from noon until 3. There is a best costume contest with a $100 Amazon gift card Prize for first place. Enjoy and all-you-can-eat experience with Unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. There is a two-hour time limit at tables.
Nellie’s Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 a.m
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, NW
$50
Eventbrite
Wear a costume and check out a Halloween-themed drag brunch at Nellie’s on Sunday.
Elevate: Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 am and 2 pm
Officina
1120 Maine Avenue, SW
$25 (for drag show and complementary drink)
Website
Desiree Dik hosts a Halloween Drag Brunch at Officina on Sunday.
Spookiki: Be Golden, Girl!
Sunday, October 30
4 p.m
Kiki
915 U Street, NW
Facebook
Show off your group costumes at Spookiki on Sunday afternoon.
Halloween Movie Night: Beetlejuice
Sunday, October 30
6:30-8:30 p.m
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
Free
Facebook | Eventbrite
Watch the spooky season classic “Beetlejuice” among friends at metrobar DC on Sunday.
Halloween Party @ Freddie’s
Monday, October 31
6 p.m
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Come in costume to mingle at Freddie’s Beach Bar for a Halloween party Hosted by Go Gay DC. It is free, but RSVP to help Freddie’s have a good count of who is coming. Bring a non-perishable food item along for the Arlington Food Assistance Center and party with a purpose.
Howl-o-ween Doggy Costume Pawty
Monday, October 31
7-11 p.m
Aslin Beer Company
1740 14th Street, NW
Free / 21+
Facebook
Dress up your four-legged friend for a doggy costume party at Aslin Beer Company. Awards are given for cutest pooch, most original costume, human-dog costume combo and best in show. Judging starts at 8 pm
JR.’s Halloween Showtunes
Monday, October 31
8 p.m
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, NW
Facebook
Citrine and Ricky Rosé perform at a special Halloween Edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Showtunes start at 8 pm and the performances start at 10:30 pm