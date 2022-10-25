25 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our Picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

The Future is Queer: An Intergalactic Dyke Party

Tuesday, October 25

6-11 p.m

Capitol Cider House

3930 Georgia Avenue, NW

$25-$45

Eventbrite

Experience burlesque, belly dance, Circus acts, flow arts, body painting, a Tarot Booth and more in this “visionary, other-worldly, queer, fabulous and sexy” event led by queer BIPOC + and Allied artists and performers.

DC Gaymers Costume Contest

Tuesday, October 25

7-10 p.m

Uproar Lounge

639 Florida Avenue, NW

Facebook

This free-play Tuesday event celebrates All Hollows’ Eve with Hocus Pocus 2 playing on the third floor projector. Come dressed for the costume contest.

35th annual High Heel Race

Tuesday, October 25

7-11 p.m

Frank Kameny Way

17th Street between P and R Streets, NW

Facebook | Eventbrite

This DC institution returns for the 35th year as Queens strut their stuff along 17th Street for the High Heel Race. Parties abound all along the “gayborhood” street. The pre-race Parade starts at 8, but many people arrive earlier to get a good vantage point.

Halloween Bingo with Kristina Kelly

Tuesday, October 25

8 p.m

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, NW

Facebook | Reservations

Join Kristina Kelly for some Halloween Bingo fun at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Specify “Bingo” when making reservations.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Wednesday, October 26

7-9 p.m

metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Facebook | Eventbrite

Dress as your favorite characters and watch a live screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at metrobar.

Pre-Halloween Party: Miercoles De Gasoline

Wednesday, October 26

9 p.m

DIK Bar

1637 17th Street, NW

Facebook

The best costume wins $300 at Latin Nights at DIK Bar on Wednesday.

Rage for Roe: A Halloween Bash to Support the DC Abortion Fund

Thursday, October 27

7-11 p.m

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Avenue, NW

$20 presale / $25 door

Facebook

Tara Hoot hosts a spooky night of fun that includes a costume contest. Proceeds support the DC Abortion Fund.

RuPaul’s Night of Living Drag

Friday, October 28

8 p.m

MGM National Harbor

101 MGM National Avenue

Oxon Hill, Md.

$58-$108

Facebook | Ticketmaster

Voss Events and World of Wonder brings the Queens to MGM National Harbor on Friday with an all-star lineup.

UNCUT: Anaconda

Friday, October 28

10 p.m

Bliss Nightclub

2122 24th Place, NE

$40-$70

Facebook | Eventbrite

Dougie Meyer and Kinetic presents UNCUT: Anaconda with DJs Onyx and GSP at Bliss Nightclub on Friday night / Saturday morning. There is a clothes check and play zones available for a raunchy DC Halloween. “Slither into your sexiest outfit to kick off the District of the Dead at UNCUT: Anaconda . Unleash your Deepest desires at this Massive venue for DC’s most risqué circuit event.”

Boo-sy Drag Brunch

Saturday, October 29

12-3 p.m

Duplex Diner

2004 18th Street, NW

Eventbrite

Join the Stonewall Kickball team Kicks and Tricks raising money for HIPS. See performances by Tiffany D. Carter, Echinacea Monroe and Labianna on Saturday at Duplex Diner.

Miss Adams Morgan Pageant 34

Saturday, October 29

6 p.m

Washington Hilton

1919 Connecticut Avenue, NW

$100

Facebook | Tickets

Dupont Social Club presents the annual raucous pageant at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.

Candle! Dia De Los Muertos

Saturday, October 29

9 p.m

Uproar Lounge

639 Florida Avenue, NW

No cover / 21+

Facebook

Watch a special drag show by LaBella Mafia and Jayzeer Shantey and dance to music by DJ Milko for a fun night out at Uproar celebrating Dia De Los Muertos.

Ghoul Night

Saturday, October 29

9 p.m

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, NE

No cover / 21+

Facebook

It’s Ghouls Night Drag Show time with Baphomette, Juniper Gin, Mota and Hennessey. Desiree Dik hosts a ghoulish night that includes a costume contest.

As You Aren’t: Alter Ego Party

Saturday, October 29

9 p.m

As You Are

500 8th Street, SE

Facebook

Dance the night away in your best costumes at an Alter Ego Party on Saturday. To enter the costume contest, DM As You Are by Friday.

Naughty or Nice: Nightmare on K Street

Saturday, October 29

10 p.m

MOTH

1413 K Street, NW

$15 advance

Facebook | Tickets

Dance to DJ MIM, Queen HD the DJ and DJ Jai Syncere at the 13th annual Naughty or Nice Nightmare on K Street party. Billed as the “biggest LGBTQ Halloween turn up in the city,” the costume party includes a contest, drink specials and more.

HellBENT

Saturday, October 29

10 p.m

9:30 Club

815 V Street, NW

$25

Website | Facebook | Ticketmaster

Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne and Pissy perform with music by DJs Lemz, Electrox, KS and Tommy C. at 9:30 Club’s “HellBENT” party on Saturday.

Blue Hours: Halloween Edition

Sunday, October 30

4-9 a.m

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, NW

$30

Facebook | Eventbrite

Do you want to keep the party going after the bars have closed? Check out Blue Hours: Halloween Edition at Flash in the wee hours of Sunday morning with music by Calagna and Sean Morris.

Halloween Brunch at Lincoln

Sunday, October 30

10 am – 3:30 pm

Lincoln Restaurant DC

1110 Vermont Avenue, NW

Facebook | Website

DJ Matt Bailer brings the music from noon until 3. There is a best costume contest with a $100 Amazon gift card Prize for first place. Enjoy and all-you-can-eat experience with Unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. There is a two-hour time limit at tables.

Nellie’s Halloween Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 30

11 a.m

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U Street, NW

$50

Eventbrite

Wear a costume and check out a Halloween-themed drag brunch at Nellie’s on Sunday.

Elevate: Halloween Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 30

11 am and 2 pm

Officina

1120 Maine Avenue, SW

$25 (for drag show and complementary drink)

Website

Desiree Dik hosts a Halloween Drag Brunch at Officina on Sunday.

Spookiki: Be Golden, Girl!

Sunday, October 30

4 p.m

Kiki

915 U Street, NW

Facebook

Show off your group costumes at Spookiki on Sunday afternoon.

Halloween Movie Night: Beetlejuice

Sunday, October 30

6:30-8:30 p.m

metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

Free

Facebook | Eventbrite

Watch the spooky season classic “Beetlejuice” among friends at metrobar DC on Sunday.

Halloween Party @ Freddie’s

Freddie’s Beach Bar (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, October 31

6 p.m

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Come in costume to mingle at Freddie’s Beach Bar for a Halloween party Hosted by Go Gay DC. It is free, but RSVP to help Freddie’s have a good count of who is coming. Bring a non-perishable food item along for the Arlington Food Assistance Center and party with a purpose.

Howl-o-ween Doggy Costume Pawty

Monday, October 31

7-11 p.m

Aslin Beer Company

1740 14th Street, NW

Free / 21+

Facebook

Dress up your four-legged friend for a doggy costume party at Aslin Beer Company. Awards are given for cutest pooch, most original costume, human-dog costume combo and best in show. Judging starts at 8 pm

JR.’s Halloween Showtunes

Monday, October 31

8 p.m

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, NW

Facebook

Citrine and Ricky Rosé perform at a special Halloween Edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Showtunes start at 8 pm and the performances start at 10:30 pm