$25 for ’25: UTRGV Football Season Ticket Deposits Now Being Accepted

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that fans can now reserve season tickets with a $25 deposit for the Inaugural season of UTRGV football in 2025.

Fans can make their deposits at UTRGVTickets.com. Deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable and will be applied towards season ticket purchases.

UTRGV is committed to playing games in both the upper and lower Valley. Seat locations will be determined closer to the start of the Inaugural season.

UTRGV Athletics is giving priority for choosing seats to current V Club members, season ticket holders of any sport, and corporate partners.

Fans with questions can contact the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

