25 CT high school boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Yianni Baribeau, Killingly, 6-3, Sr., F: Averaged a double-double (22 points, 16 rebounds) and will likely surpass 1,000 in both categories. Jason Canady, WCA, 6-0, Sr., G: Leading scorer Returns (average 18 ppg) for a team expected to be an NVL contender. Mekhi Conner, Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-2, Sr., G: Returning GameTimeCT all-stater gets it done on both ends of the floor for the reigning SCC champions. Fredo Delgado, Wilbur Cross, 5-10, Sr., G: Unlimited range for someone who tends to get on hot streaks. Badara Diakite, Northwest Catholic 6-8, So. F: Lleading rebounder and shot blocker for the Lions as a freshman, should really dominate in those areas once again. Riley Fox, Conard, 6-6, Jr., GF: Returning GameTimeCT all-state selection already getting Division I looks. Averaged 24 points per game as a sophomore. Timaury Gay, Notre Dame-WH, 6-4, Sr., G: Part of that 1-2 Punch with Conner that is going to be impossible for the opposition to defend. Najimi George, Kolbe Cathedral, 6-4, Jr., G: Averaged nearly 19 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Cougars a season ago. Chase Geremia, Hand, 6-2, So., G: Top returnee from last year’s Division III state champions. Amyre Gray, St, Bernard, 5-9, So., G: Had a good number of quality performances for last year’s Division III Semifinalists and likely this year’s team to beat in the ECC. James Jones, East Catholic, 6-5, Sr., G: Silky-smooth game from someone who really came into his own last March to earn GameTimeCT Second Team all-state laurels. Tajae Jones, Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-7, Jr., F: Tough around the rim on both ends of the floor. Travis Mangual, Windham, 6-3, Sr., G: Averaged 25 points per game for the reigning Division IV state champions. Mangual is coming off a fine football season for Windham. Christian McClease, Wilbur Cross, Sr., G: Reigning SCC Player of the Year leads the way for the Govs looking for their third league title in the last five seasons. Finn Miller, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6-2, Sr., G: Returning three-year starter and All-SWC pick will need to shoulder more of the offense with fellow senior Bailey Coleman out indefinitely with a knee injury. Anthony Nimani, Platt, 6-4, Sr., G: One of the best the CCC has to offer. A GameTimeCT Second Team pick a season ago, Nimani averaged 24 points per game. Anthony Parker, Xavier, 6-4, Sr., G: Returning all-league performer torched the SCC for 20 points per game – not an easy feat. Elijah Parker, Holy Cross, 6-2, So., G: Underclassmen already a proven commodity in the Naugatuck Valley League. Victor Payne, Cromwell, 6-4, Jr., F: Averaged 14 per game last season and should really come into his own this season. Cam Perkins, Danbury, 6-5, Jr., F: Hatters probably have the most returning experience in the FCIAC with this Perkins (cousins Charnaz and Cushan are also on the team) being one of those key pieces.. Jack Plesser, Fairfield Warde, 6-5, Sr., G/F: Averaged a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for the Mustangs last season. Tommy Scholl, Fairfield Prep, 6-3, Sr., G: Gets his points both inside and on the perimeter for the Jesuits. Avery Sutton, Hillhouse, 6-4, So., G: Academics played a good number of underclassmen last season, including Sutton, who will be one of the captains. Rashawn Tibby, Windsor, 6-8, Jr., F: GameTimeCT Second Team all-state performer will increase his numbers (16 points, 8 rebounds) this season for this perennial CCC title contender. Chris Zajac, Staples, 6-8, Sr., C: Productive big man will look to dominate under first-year Coach David Goldshore. [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram