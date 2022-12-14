25 CT high school boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly, 6-3, Sr., F: Averaged a double-double (22 points, 16 rebounds) and will likely surpass 1,000 in both categories.

Jason Canady, WCA, 6-0, Sr., G: Leading scorer Returns (average 18 ppg) for a team expected to be an NVL contender.

Mekhi Conner, Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-2, Sr., G: Returning GameTimeCT all-stater gets it done on both ends of the floor for the reigning SCC champions.

Fredo Delgado, Wilbur Cross, 5-10, Sr., G: Unlimited range for someone who tends to get on hot streaks.

Badara Diakite, Northwest Catholic 6-8, So. F: Lleading rebounder and shot blocker for the Lions as a freshman, should really dominate in those areas once again.

Riley Fox, Conard, 6-6, Jr., GF: Returning GameTimeCT all-state selection already getting Division I looks. Averaged 24 points per game as a sophomore.

Timaury Gay, Notre Dame-WH, 6-4, Sr., G: Part of that 1-2 Punch with Conner that is going to be impossible for the opposition to defend.

Najimi George, Kolbe Cathedral, 6-4, Jr., G: Averaged nearly 19 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Cougars a season ago.

Chase Geremia, Hand, 6-2, So., G: Top returnee from last year’s Division III state champions.

Amyre Gray, St, Bernard, 5-9, So., G: Had a good number of quality performances for last year’s Division III Semifinalists and likely this year’s team to beat in the ECC.

James Jones, East Catholic, 6-5, Sr., G: Silky-smooth game from someone who really came into his own last March to earn GameTimeCT Second Team all-state laurels.

Tajae Jones, Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-7, Jr., F: Tough around the rim on both ends of the floor.

Travis Mangual, Windham, 6-3, Sr., G: Averaged 25 points per game for the reigning Division IV state champions. Mangual is coming off a fine football season for Windham.

Christian McClease, Wilbur Cross, Sr., G: Reigning SCC Player of the Year leads the way for the Govs looking for their third league title in the last five seasons.

Finn Miller, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6-2, Sr., G: Returning three-year starter and All-SWC pick will need to shoulder more of the offense with fellow senior Bailey Coleman out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Anthony Nimani, Platt, 6-4, Sr., G: One of the best the CCC has to offer. A GameTimeCT Second Team pick a season ago, Nimani averaged 24 points per game.

Anthony Parker, Xavier, 6-4, Sr., G: Returning all-league performer torched the SCC for 20 points per game – not an easy feat.

Elijah Parker, Holy Cross, 6-2, So., G: Underclassmen already a proven commodity in the Naugatuck Valley League.

Victor Payne, Cromwell, 6-4, Jr., F: Averaged 14 per game last season and should really come into his own this season.

Cam Perkins, Danbury, 6-5, Jr., F: Hatters probably have the most returning experience in the FCIAC with this Perkins (cousins ​​Charnaz and Cushan are also on the team) being one of those key pieces..

Jack Plesser, Fairfield Warde, 6-5, Sr., G/F: Averaged a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for the Mustangs last season.

Tommy Scholl, Fairfield Prep, 6-3, Sr., G: Gets his points both inside and on the perimeter for the Jesuits.

Avery Sutton, Hillhouse, 6-4, So., G: Academics played a good number of underclassmen last season, including Sutton, who will be one of the captains.

Rashawn Tibby, Windsor, 6-8, Jr., F: GameTimeCT Second Team all-state performer will increase his numbers (16 points, 8 rebounds) this season for this perennial CCC title contender.

Chris Zajac, Staples, 6-8, Sr., C: Productive big man will look to dominate under first-year Coach David Goldshore.

