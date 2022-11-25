25 Christmas tree lightings, holiday parades in the Birmingham Metro area

Birmingham Christmas Tree at Linn Park. Photo via Pat Byington for Bham Now

An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December.

Make sure to follow the links in the titles for all the details.

In front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North at Linn Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, free concerts and a lighting of the Christmas tree. Begins at 4:00PM

Christmas tree at Bessemer’s Debardeleben Park near city hall, December 22, 2019. Photo by Pat Byington for Bham Now

The Bessemer Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 starting at 5PM at Debardeleben Park, 1623 2nd Avenue North, in Historic Downtown Bessemer.

Bessemer’s Annual Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, starting at 2 pm in Historic Downtown Bessemer. The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event. The theme for this year’s Parade is “Oh Christmas Tree.”

Trussville Christmas tree on the Mall. (Jacob Blankenship/Bham Now)

Community Caroling and Tree Lighting Ceremony in historic downtown Trussville on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30PM-6:00PM. Gather on the mall where there will be Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies and other Christmas activities.

The Trussville Parade begins at 3:00 at the Mall – route info.

Christmas Tree at Vestavia Hills City on December 22, 2019. (Pat Byington/ Bham Now)

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at the Vestavia City Hall beginning at 6:00PM.

The Vestavia Hills Holiday Parade is set for December 11, 2:00PM at Liberty Park. Details.

Both events are organized by the Hueytown Chamber. The tree lighting is at the New City Park, 104 Forest Road beginning at 6:00PM. Over 100 entries are expected at the Parade on the 10th, which begins at 10:00AM at the high school.

Christmas Tree in front of the Hoover City Hall. (Pat Byington/Bham Now)

The annual ceremony begins at 5:00 at city hall. Santa will arrive on a firetruck – Details

To be held at Center Point Civitan Park – the event begins at 5:00PM with the lighting at 7:00PM.

According to the Trussville Tribune the theme of the Pinson Parade this year is “Ugly Christmas Sweater”. Check the City of Pinson website for start times.

This year’s theme is a “Very Vintage Christmas” – the Parade begins at 6:00. Here is a link of the – route

(Montevallo Christmas Parade and Tree lighting Facebook page)

Montevallo Chamber of Commerce presents “Montevallo Christmas Parade” on Thursday December 1st, 2022 at 6pm. The Tree Lighting begins in downtown at 5:30pm

The city Christmas Tree lighting event begins at 6:00PM on December 2nd. The Parade is organized by the Graysville Chamber of Commerce, which begins downtown at 10:00AM.

The Women’s Kickball and Whiffle Ball Leagues have organized a Parade in the Bluff Park neighborhood. The event begins at 9:00AM – Details

The Parade begins at 10:00AM – this year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

(Christmas Parade in Helena Facebook page)

The 51st Annual Christmas Parade will be held in Helena’s historic downtown. The event begins at 1:00PM and this year’s theme is “Christmas Dreams.”

Sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Parade begins at 3:00 PM on December 4th. The Parade will circle around Mountain Brook Village.

The Homewood Star. (Jacob Blankenship/Bham Now)

A tradition like no other in the Birmingham Metro Area – the city lights the historic Homewood Christmas Star. Organized by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce festivities begin at 6:30PM

Photo via Rocket Around the Christmas Tree’s Facebook

This is a uniquely Gardendale month-long event. If you are looking for a fun evening with the family visit the trail this holiday season.

Led by the Leeds Chamber of Commerce the Parade begins at 7:00PM downtown. This year there will be a pre-event organized by Leeds Main Street called Mistletoe on Main beginning at 4:00PM.

Last year’s Inaugural event is back in 2022. The event begins at 5:00PM at the Pelham Civic Center.

Did we miss your community? Please email us at [email protected] with the details or tag us on social media at @bhamnow