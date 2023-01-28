247Sports Sees Quarterback Battle Brewing For Tennessee Football

Hendon Hooker put forth a Sensational 2022 campaign. They rewrote the record books on Rocky Top en route to several national awards and an NFL Draft declaration.

As soon as he posted his announcement letter, fans speculated about who will take the Reigns in 2023. Joe Milton is the leader for the job; he’s been in the system, played in college games, and has ridiculous physical talent.

Nevertheless, Nico Iamaleava’s arrival at least warrants a conversation. Iamaleava is the No. 1 player in the country and put on a show during his high school years. The 6-5 California native put on a show in the Polynesian Bowl, dazzling with his arm talent and surprising mobility.

