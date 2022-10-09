247Sports Releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23

The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it’s time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season.

This year could be a banner one in the sport. Thanks in part to the Advent of NIL and the NBA’s aversion to more classic post players, college basketball has a loaded big man group, one that includes multiple All-Americans and even last year’s National Player of the Year in Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. Add in a few mid-majors with experienced rosters, and this March could truly embody Madness.

Ahead of the season, 247Sports ranked its top 25 teams. Over the next 25 days, we’ll be rolling out extended previews of each top-25 team, counting down to No. 1 with in-depth looks at each team’s projected starters, rotation, recruiting class and what could help each team exceed, or fall short of, expectations. That countdown starts Monday with an extended look at our No. 25 teams.

Without further ado, here are our rankings for the 2022-23 campaign.