24 teams set to compete for WPIAL golf championships

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 5:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti lines up his putt on Hole 15 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf Championship on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights.

WPIAL team golf championships

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: Cedarbrook Golf Course, Rostraver

Teams: 3A boys — Central Catholic, Plum, Upper St. Clair, Mars, Moon, Peters Township; 2A boys — Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Derry, Mohawk, Quaker Valley; 3A girls — Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, South Fayette; 2A girls — Central Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant, Shady Side Academy

Defending champions: 3A boys—Fox Chapel; 2A boys—North Catholic; 3A girls—Fox Chapel; 2A girls—Greensburg Central Catholic

Divots: The boys will play the Gold course and the girls will play the Red. One team Noticeably missing from the boys’ 3A field is Defending Champion Fox Chapel, which had made the Finals every year since 2012. The Foxes shot 408 and missed the cut in the semifinals. … Four-time Champion Central Catholic is the favorite after shooting 375 in the semifinal at Beaver Valley Country Club. Senior Rocco Salvitti won the WPIAL individual title. The Vikings won titles in 2012, ’16, ’17, and ’18. … Peters Township had a 396 in the semifinal at Duck Hollow. The Indians’ last title came in 2015. … While Quaker Valley looks like the team to beat in 2A boys after a 386 in the semifinal at The Links at Spring Church, watch out for Belle Vernon. The Leopards went unbeaten in their section and played their home matches at Cedarbrook Gold. They carded 399 to advance out of Pleasant Valley Golf Club. … Powerhouse Sewickley Academy has won eight of the last nine 2A boys titles. North Catholic ended their run last year. Derry is led by WPIAL individual Champion Hunter Jurica, but has depth. … The girls’ 3A field features returning Champion Fox Chapel, but keep an eye on 10-time Champion North Allegheny. South Fayette is dangerous with WPIAL individual Champion Marissa Malosh out in front. … Unbeaten Franklin Regional could be a sleeper as the Panthers aim for their first title. … Who else can be the favorite in girls’ 2A but Greensburg Central Catholic? The Queens of 2A, the Centurions have won seven titles in a row. Upper St. Clair has the record with 12 straight titles from 1994-2005. Central Valley should contend. The Warriors won in 2014. … The four Champions qualify for the PIAA Championship Oct. 19 at Penn State.

Top players: Boys — Blake Bertolo, Sr., Mars; Jackson Bould, Sr., Quaker Valley; Wade Boyle, Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic; Hunter Jurica, Sr., Derry; Wes Lorish, So., Plum; Colton Lusk, So., Peters Township; Rogan Maloney, Jr., Belle Vernon; Joey Mucci, Sr., Sewickley Academy; Rocco Salvitti, Sr., Central Catholic; Connor Walker, Sr., Central Catholic; Girls — Izzy Aigner, Jr., Greensburg Central Catholic; Ellie Benson, Fr., Peters Township; Eva Bulger, Sr., Quaker Valley; Marissa Malosh, Sr., South Fayette; Katie Rose Rankin, Sr., North Allegheny

