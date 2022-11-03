24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Willie Green on various topics

New Orleans second-year head Coach Willie Green is quite familiar with Friday’s guest in the Smoothie King Center, the Golden State Warriors, having won consecutive Championships with the Bay Area franchise as an Assistant Coach in 2017 and 2018. He also reached the NBA Finals as an Assistant with Phoenix in 2021, prior to becoming the Pelicans’ head coach. Green is featured in this week’s Q&A, presented by Ibotta.

Pelicans.com: Favorite shoes?

Green: Jordans, Air 1s and cross trainers.

Pelicans.com: Three best-dressed Pelicans?

Green: Jonas Valanciunas, Garrett Temple, CJ McCollum.

Pelicans.com: In terms of the trade for McCollum, there was a lot of thought that went into it. It wasn’t just, “Hey, here’s a good player, Let’s get him.” There was a lot of research into who he was as a person. How quickly did you realize that he would mesh with this team the way that he did?

Green: I knew it even before we got him, that when we had the opportunity to get him, he would elevate our team. He would elevate our organization and it’s exactly what he did. He’s a guy that played alongside Damian Lillard for all of his career and he had to do that. He’s had to play off the ball, play with the ball. He knows how to play any role and I thought that was unique in trying to acquire him.

Pelicans.com: CJ loves wine. If CJ were a wine, how would you describe that wine?

Green: I’m not necessarily sure exactly what wine this would be, but steady. He’s steady. You can trust when you open that bottle of wine, sort of like CJ that it’s going to be exactly what you paid for and that’s CJ. He is who he is. He’s high character, he’s always ready, he’s always preparing and more importantly, everyone trusts him.

Pelicans.com: A lot of people talk about this team’s chemistry from last season. How hard is it to define that?

Green: It’s extremely difficult to define it, but we have the right mix of players, talent and character to build a team that plays with chemistry. And I think it’s a continuous effort on everybody’s part.

Pelicans.com: How clutch is Brandon Ingram?