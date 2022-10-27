24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado on NBA Rookie duties, Pelicans team Chemistry
Friday’s setting is a familiar one for Jose Alvarado, with the New Orleans Pelicans playing a national TV game against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, this time on ESPN (9 pm Central). The Georgia Tech product capped his eye-opening rookie NBA season by causing a few memorable Suns turnovers in an April first-round playoff series, including an eight-second violation and his patented Steal from behind vs. future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. The 24-year-old joined Pelicans.com for this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A, the second edition of the 2022-23 season.
Pelicans.com: Three favorite sneakers?
Alvarado: Jordan One, Jordan Nines and Jordan 11s.
Pelicans.com: Three best-dressed Pelicans?
Alvarado: Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy. Garrett Temple because of his suits.
Pelicans.com: Three favorite road NBA cities?
Alvarado: Miami, New York and Phoenix.
Pelicans.com: Three favorite sports other than basketball?
Alvarado: Baseball, football. I’m getting into bowling, I like golfing too.
Pelicans.com: Three favorite musical artists?
Alvarado: Lil Baby, Rod Wave and NBA Young Boy.
Pelicans.com: OK, rookie duties. How did you feel about rookie duties? Who makes the rules? Who decides?
Alvarado: Oh man. Rookie duties are basically whatever the vets want you to do, you’ve got to do it. If they want popcorn before the game, you’ve got to walk in with popcorn. I think every player has done it, even the best NBA players did it when they were a rookie, so it’s pretty cool. But I’m not going to be that guy (determining Rookie duties yet) because I think you should be (in the league) three years and above to be telling a Rookie something. But that’s my opinion and obviously some people don’t agree with it.
Pelicans.com: Seems like most of the duties were pretty easy, nothing too vicious?
Alvarado: Nah. Yeah, I mean we had to bring Chick-fil-A on the plane every time for a road trip, or bring food. If CJ (McCollum, Brandon Ingram or Jonas Valanciunas) wants a (phone) charger, you’ve got to bring a charger. Stuff like that. It’s nothing crazy or out of this world.
Pelicans.com: Any truth to the rumor that Trey Murphy was in the wrong for bringing dry chicken on the team plane?
Alvarado: Yeah, that’s true. They did that. That was his mistake. Because once one rookie makes a mistake, it’s on all the rookies, but that one was on him.
Pelicans.com: How much of a blessing is the Chemistry this team has off the court?
Alvarado: Oh, that’s big. One thing they told me when I left college was, “Enjoy this Locker room, it’s never going to be the same, after this it’s about business.” And we are about business (with the Pelicans), but it feels like college – you feel like you get along with every guy that’s in the locker room. Everyone has their different culture, different attitude, different everything. But I think everyone evens each other out in the sense of just trying to be the best version for themselves and is a good teammate.