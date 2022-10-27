24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado on NBA Rookie duties, Pelicans team Chemistry

Friday’s setting is a familiar one for Jose Alvarado, with the New Orleans Pelicans playing a national TV game against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, this time on ESPN (9 pm Central). The Georgia Tech product capped his eye-opening rookie NBA season by causing a few memorable Suns turnovers in an April first-round playoff series, including an eight-second violation and his patented Steal from behind vs. future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. The 24-year-old joined Pelicans.com for this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A, the second edition of the 2022-23 season.

Pelicans.com: Three favorite sneakers?

Alvarado: Jordan One, Jordan Nines and Jordan 11s.

Pelicans.com: Three best-dressed Pelicans?

Alvarado: Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy. Garrett Temple because of his suits.

Pelicans.com: Three favorite road NBA cities?

Alvarado: Miami, New York and Phoenix.

Pelicans.com: Three favorite sports other than basketball?

Alvarado: Baseball, football. I’m getting into bowling, I like golfing too.

Pelicans.com: Three favorite musical artists?

Alvarado: Lil Baby, Rod Wave and NBA Young Boy.

Pelicans.com: OK, rookie duties. How did you feel about rookie duties? Who makes the rules? Who decides?

Alvarado: Oh man. Rookie duties are basically whatever the vets want you to do, you’ve got to do it. If they want popcorn before the game, you’ve got to walk in with popcorn. I think every player has done it, even the best NBA players did it when they were a rookie, so it’s pretty cool. But I’m not going to be that guy (determining Rookie duties yet) because I think you should be (in the league) three years and above to be telling a Rookie something. But that’s my opinion and obviously some people don’t agree with it.

Pelicans.com: Seems like most of the duties were pretty easy, nothing too vicious?

Alvarado: Nah. Yeah, I mean we had to bring Chick-fil-A on the plane every time for a road trip, or bring food. If CJ (McCollum, Brandon Ingram or Jonas Valanciunas) wants a (phone) charger, you’ve got to bring a charger. Stuff like that. It’s nothing crazy or out of this world.

Pelicans.com: Any truth to the rumor that Trey Murphy was in the wrong for bringing dry chicken on the team plane?

Alvarado: Yeah, that’s true. They did that. That was his mistake. Because once one rookie makes a mistake, it’s on all the rookies, but that one was on him.

Pelicans.com: How much of a blessing is the Chemistry this team has off the court?