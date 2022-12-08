24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Funniest Pelicans teammate

The New Orleans Locker room is filled with unique and distinct personalities, making for one of the most lively and entertaining groups of players in the NBA. In this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta, Pelicans.com scanned much of the roster to try to determine who is the most humorous player on the squad. As it turns out, a third-year forward and Xavier (Ohio) product is the Consensus choice from the Pelicans’ collection of NBA veterans.

Devonte’ Graham: “Naji Marshall is by far the class clown.”

Jackson Hayes: “It’s either Naji Marshall or Jonas Valanciunas. They both have their own humor and their own way of being funny. Jonas is very sarcastic in everything he says. With that European accent, he’s just funny in everything he does. Naji is just a comedian.”

Willy Hernangomez: “Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy.”

Brandon Ingram: “Naji Marshall.”

Herb Jones: “Naji Marshall.”

Kira Lewis Jr.: “Naji Marshall.”

Naji Marshall: “Trey Murphy.”

Trey Murphy: “Other than myself, I probably would have to say Naji Marshall. He’s just one of those people where everyone’s thinking it, but he’ll be the one who says it. He also will say something that no one is thinking, and you’re just like, ‘How do you even think of things like that?!’ “

Larry Nance Jr.: “Willy Hernangomez.”

Garrett Temple: “Naji Marshall by far. He has to be everyone’s answer. It’s because he’s a clown. [laughs] Nah, it’s because even when he’s not trying to be funny, he’s funny. He knows that he’s funny, so he puts a little sauce on things. He’s really a character, and we love him for it.”

Jonas Valanciunas: “Willy Hernangomez.”

Zion Williamson: [laughs] “Kira Lewis. He’s not like a comedian-funny. He’s just blunt-funny. When he says something (funny), a lot of times people don’t even catch it. But if you’re around Kira and listen (closely), he is hilarious.”