24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Devonte’ Graham is back to NC

Devonte’ Graham should see plenty of familiar faces Friday in Charlotte, when the New Orleans Pelicans make their once-per-season visit to face the Hornets. Not only is Graham a native of North Carolina (born in Raleigh), but he also played his first three NBA seasons for Charlotte. In the first edition of Pelicans.com’s Weekly “24 Seconds” article, we checked in with the 6-foot-1 guard to ask about an array of topics, including his trip to the Tar Heel State.

Pelicans.com: Who are the top three best-dressed Pelicans? You can include yourself if you like.

Graham: Yeah, I’m going to say probably me. I’m going to throw Jaxson Hayes in there, and I’ve got to go with G Temp (Garrett Temple). Them (Temple) smokes, man. It’s the suits.

Pelicans.com: Top three favorite road cities.

Graham: I’ve got to go to Miami, because of the city. Definitely Charlotte, because it’s home. Dallas and Houston, tied for third.

Pelicans.com: Top three sports other than basketball.

Graham: Football, baseball… I’m going to go with hockey. Curveball.

Pelicans.com: Top three musical artists right now.

Graham: Lil Baby, Rod Wave and I’m going to go with Future.

Pelicans.com: Top three vacation spots.

Graham: Jamaica, the Bahamas, and probably Mexico.

Pelicans.com: Top three favorite movies.

Graham: All About the Benjamins, all the Fridays, and Space Jam.

Pelicans.com: Old Space Jam or new one?

Graham: Definitely the old one. I didn’t even see the new one.

Pelicans.com: Who determines who does what for rookie duties? Did they do a good job last year?

Graham: I mean, pretty much anybody who’s not a Rookie (determines it). If you get asked to do something, it’s kind of your duty to do it, so they did an OK job. I don’t know if you’ve seen my Instagram. Trey used to bring us dry Chick-fil-A sandwiches, no condiments, no Chick-fil-A sauce, no Polynesian, no ranch, nothing. So we had a few (issues), but overall, I give him a B-plus.

Pelicans.com: Can Dyson Daniels expect the same kind of duties?

Graham: Oh, definitely. EJ (Liddell is) off the hook, because he’s injured. Dyson, he’s going to have to carry it. Yeah. Trey and him aren’t off the hook either until their first game, so they might bring some Chick-fil-A around too.

Pelicans.com: What do you think it will be like for you going back to Charlotte a second time this season?

Graham: Oh, last year it was definitely different. I had a lot of emotions going back there. This year, I don’t think it’ll be as much emotion into it, but obviously you go in and you see everybody you used to be working with, and the people there, they be like, “Hey, we miss you here ,” and all that kind of good stuff. But no, I don’t think it’ll be as much emotion this year.

Pelicans.com: On the road, we see a lot of Kansas jerseys on the sidelines before a game. Are there particular cities where that happens, or do you see that everywhere?