24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Best-dressed Pelicans players

On the heels of a back-to-back set against Chicago and Portland, this week’s “24 Seconds” article is based entirely on a simple question: Who are the top three best-dressed Pelicans players on the roster? An unscientific cross-section of nearly the entire Squad seems to lean towards the club’s oldest and most Veteran NBA player being its most nattily attired.

Jose Alvarado: Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy. Garrett Temple because of his suits.

Devonte’ Graham: Yeah, I’ll say probably me. I’m going to throw Jaxson Hayes in there, and I have to go with G Temp (Garrett Temple). The (Temple) suits, man. It’s the suits.

Willie Green: Jonas Valanciunas, Garrett Temple, CJ McCollum.

Jackson Hayes: The top three best-dressed New Orleans Pelicans – in this order – goes Jaxson Hayes, one, Brandon Ingram, two, Trey Murphy, three.

Willy Hernangomez: I would say Trey Murphy, because he’s trying so hard to be one of those. So I would say Trey. BI and Jonas.

Brandon Ingram: Jaxson Hayes can dress really well. Jonas Valanciunas.

Kira Lewis Jr.: Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Garrett Temple.

Naji Marshall: BI, one. I would say Temp number two. Number three, I put like a three-way tie between Murph, Jaxson, Jose, sometimes me.

CJ McCollum: Let me think hard about this for a second. Devonte’ dresses nicely. I’ll go with Devonte’, myself, of course. I’ll go with the suit guy, Garrett Temple. G Temp Wears a lot of suits to games and I’m a big suit fan. BI has his moments. And I think Trey, as he gets older and starts to get some maturity, he’ll creep into the top five.

Trey Murphy: Trey Murphy. I’m going to say Brandon Ingram and probably Naji Marshall.

Larry Nance Jr.: Best-dressed Furs? Garrett is number one, by a pretty far margin. Dude’s classy. Probably CJ and then Trey. I appreciate their style.

Garrett Temple: Alright, so we’re talking about the other top two (besides Temple). I got myself in that. I like Devonte’ Graham’s style. After that, I would say, hmm… I’ll go with Trey Murphy. Young fella.

Jonas Valanciunas: CJ – I’ll give you myself for sure – and Trey.