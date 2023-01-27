24, Moves to Second Round

January 17, 2023 – Croatia closes out the group stage of the 2023 World Handball Championship with a win against Morocco. Croatia moves to the second round against Denmark, Bahrain, and Belgium.

Croatia played their third and last group stage match against Morocco at the World Handball Championship held in Sweden and Poland.

Coach Hrvoje Horvat made one change in goal, so instead of Dominik Kuzmanović, Mate Šunjić was in the lineup.

Croatia was the big favorite, but after opening with a loss to Egypt, they couldn’t afford another shock.

Unfortunately, points from this match did not bring Croatia any advantage in the next round because Morocco is last in their group.

In the second round of the competition in Malmö, Croatia will play Denmark, Bahrain, and Belgium.

Match recap

Morocco scored the first goal of the game. Ivan Martinović equalized for 1:1. Duvnjak stole the ball, and Jelinić brought Croatia the 2:1 lead in the 3rd minute.

Morocco equalized in the 4th minute and then took the lead in the 5th. And Morocco was up by three goals in the 9th minute.

Cindric reduced their lead to 4:8 in the 12th minute, and after being down by five goals, Croatia was behind by two in the 17th minute. Jelinić scored an empty goal for 8:9 in the 18th minute. And it was 9:10 a minute after that.

Glavaš scored a penalty for 10:10 in the 20th minute, and Cindric put Croatia back ahead at 12:11 in the 24th minute.

Martinović scored for 14:12 with two minutes left in the first half, and Cindrić made it 15:12 with a minute left!

The first half ended at 15:13 for Croatia.

Glavaš scored to open the second half for 16:13, Croatia’s most significant advantage. Cindrić scored for 18:14 in the 33rd minute.

Cindrić was on fire – scoring again for +5 – 19:14 in the 34th minute! Then, Jelinić and Martinović scored for Croatia’s biggest advantage – +6.

And it was 24:17 Croatia in the 41st! And 26:20 in the 47th.

Sebetić scored for a convincing 27:20 with 12 minutes to go.

Cindrić nailed his ninth goal in the 53rd minute for 29:23, and Sipic scored for 30:23 in the next play.

With two minutes left in the game it was 34:24, and with a minute to go – 35:24. Šarac scored for 36:24, which was the final result.

Luka Cindric was named the man of the match!

Croatia and Denmark play next in the second round on Thursday. We are still waiting for the confirmed time.

