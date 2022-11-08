23rd annual Victorian Christmas brings historical tours, train expo, art | News, Sports, Jobs

Preservation Williamsport will host its 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Nov. 18 through Nov. 20. The theme of this year’s three-day event is Arts of the Era: Music & Theatre.

“It’s just a real passion of mine,” said Nan Young, one of the Founders of Victorian Christmas. “I actually started Victorian Christmas 23 years ago and it was started just sitting at the bar at the Herdic House with Gloria and Marsha Miele and also Ted Lyons. Unfortunately, we’ve lost two of those people, but Gloria Miele Wood and I are still working with Victorian Christmas.”

The festivities kick off at 6 pm Friday, Nov. 18, with the Bill Town Parade, followed by the mayor’s lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:30 pm A historic talk and concert, featuring John Paul “JP” Tobin, who will assume the character of Ole Bull, will then take place.

Tobin is an often sought after concertmaster and principal violinist in the region, according to the Victorian Christmas brochure. Following Tobin’s performance, a brief, special presentation on the history of traditional carols will be put on by the Repasz Brass and Repasz Winds. The concert is free of charge and will begin at 6:30 pm in the newly opened Trachte Music Center at Lycoming College. A previously printed time in the brochure was incorrect.

Saturday’s events include a tour of 12 historic homes and buildings built by Williamsport’s Lumber Barons, many along Millionaires’ Row. The tour will run from 9 am to 5 pm Musical presentations throughout the day include performances by Repasz Band, Hawthorne Opera Theater and Williamsport Symphony in combination with Billtown Brass.

Young said that “we have a variety and a sampling of architecture,” including one of the homes that was “bought by someone who bought it on the internet and moved here from out of state and they are changing the house.” Another interesting addition this year is the Swan House, a contemporary home, which features on Campbell Street during the tour.

Jolly affairs on the agenda for Sunday include a tour of local churches, with proceeds benefiting the Penn College Campus Ministry Program. Several church concerts will be held throughout the area, including performances at the American Rescue Workers, First United Methodist Church and Christ Church.

This will be the second year that church tours are part of the event, however, it will be the first year that they will be on a separate day, according to Nan Young.

“There’s an additional crowd that wants to see the Tiffany stained glass windows and be able to have tea at the Herdic House, or luncheon at various spots which are listed in the brochure” and, in the past, visitors “would be upset because they couldn’t get to everything in one day,” she said.

The DuBoistown Garden Club will be on hand, and a toy train Expo and artisan market will be held both Saturday and Sunday at the YWCA located at 815 W. Fourth St. The market will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday. The 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo will be held at two different locations this year on Saturday and Sunday: 800 Park Place and the Thomas T. Taber Museum on West Fourth Street. The Expo will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday. In addition, several local dining establishments are participating as well “food around town” sponsors.

With the Specter of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the background, Nan is hopeful for a great turnout.

“It was just one year that we were shut down,” she said. “Some of our events are outside, but then in the homes they will have a choice, it won’t be mandatory, but they will have a choice of wearing masks if they wish to.”

And, more people continue to flock to this longstanding festival, “I think last year, we had over a thousand and we’re thinking we might have more than that,” Young said. “We’re encouraging people to come in and stay overnight here. That’s what we’re trying to do, because we do have people coming from more Metropolitan areas because our Reputation has grown over the years.”

The organizers are always looking for volunteers to help, especially with the tours. Nan said “we need people who want to be guides, because, in a house that has a first and second floor, we have three different shifts, and we might need twenty guides because of the size of the house. So we would welcome people who might want to be guides; because there are people interested in history and helping in this event who might want to be in touch.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Nan Young directly at 570-419-4915.

Adult tickets for the house tour are $25, with the church tour tickets at $15. Children 5 years and younger enter for free, while ticket prices for those ages 6 to 18 and college students presenting an ID are $10. Adults can also purchase a special combination ticket price for the two tours at $35, while the cost for students is $15. All proceeds will go to support the work of Lady Di, a local floral grower and designer, who provides the hanging flower baskets that adorn the Historic District during the summer months and winter holiday season.

Tickets are available at the Community Arts Center, the Genetti Hotel and the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, or by visiting www.eventbrite.com.

For a complete list of the weekend’s events, visit victorianchristmaspa.com.