23-year-old Chelsea player scores stunning goal in training

Chelsea’s Reece James has been captured by the club’s official Twitter page scoring a stunning goal in training.

The Blues have returned to Cobham after spending a week in Abu Dhabi warm weather training and preparing for the return of club football.

The positive experiences of the camp will have been overshadowed by the injury suffered by Armando Broja.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The striker was stretchered off in the friendly against Aston Villa the club played out there, with his season being essentially confirmed as over.

One of the positives however for Graham Potter will have been the return to first team training of James, who hasn’t played for the Blues since early October.





🏆 WORLD CUP NEWS

{{#articles}} {{/articles}}





James scores a stunner in training

Before his injury, the England international was enjoying arguably his best season for the club in terms of a combination of defensive and attacking abilities.

His performance against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge is perhaps the best indicator of just how well he’s been playing this season. A brilliant goal was combined with a near-perfect defensive display against exceptional Winger Rafael Leao.

Based on the training video released by the club on Twitter, he seems to have not lost a step in the time he has been on the sidelines.

After cutting back on the edge of the box, they unleashed a ferocious Strike into the top corner.

Chelsea fans will be hopeful that his recovery from injury will be in time for when the Premier League Returns to West London on December 27.

The Blues face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge as they look to recover from what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The drop off in form before Christmas can certainly be put down to the void left by James, with Potter struggling to find a suitable replacement for the 23-year-old.

Show all

Jack is a football journalist who graduated from the University of Derby. He has freelanced for The Athletic and The Sun. Jack has reported live from Premier League and Championship grounds, while also being published in the Non League Paper.