23 Ways to Find Your Family Fun® in 2023

As we welcome a new year, we remember fondly the wonderful memories made in 2022 and look forward to spending time with family and friends in 2023.

Family is forever and the old saying is true: the days are long, but the years are short! Instead of focusing on the day-to-day challenges of parenting, these tips will help you focus on enjoying the fleeting moments that make up your life with the family.

1. Take a walk or hike together. Here’s 25 Places in the Lynchburg Area to Walk or Hike

2. Share the best part of your day every day. As you sit down to dinner, let each person share the best part of their day and share your own too. This helps everyone focus on the good!

3. Plan a weekly family game night. Choose one of your family’s favorites or one of these classic games. Family Traditions: 13 Classic Games for Family Game Night

4. Spend more time outdoors. The Lynchburg area has wonderful Parks and they’re all free! Lynchburg Virginia Parks Guide

5. Volunteer to help others. Whether you donate outgrown toys or clothes, work with your church or organization, or help one of these local organizations, you’ll teach your kids to help others while enjoying time together.

6. Make a sweet treat together and enjoy At-Home Mini S’mores Fun!

7. Check the Lynchburg Macaroni Kid calendar to Find Your Family Fun® every season! It’s free to subscribe or just check our website.

8. Enjoy a snow day — with or without snow! Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Snow Day Fun Guide

9. Start a family journal or a 2023 Blessings jar. Write down good memories every day and read them at the end of the week or every week and read them aloud at the end of the year.

10. Spend the day in the snow in any season. Liberty Mountain Snowflex Center Offers Year Round Snow Sports Fun

11. Teach your kids old school games like freeze tag, hopscotch, and kickball. Start with these Classic Outdoor Games

12. Plan a backyard or living room picnic. Let each child and adult choose one food to add, spread out a blanket, and enjoy!

13. Make a video of your family’s adventures. Share with friends or invite friends to join you!

14. Decorate the house with paper snowflakes. This is a great indoor family activity for those dreary days of winter. Paper Snowflakes for Winter Fun

15. Go outside after dark and try to identify the stars. The night sky map from EarthSky will help you get started.

16. Plan a family craft day. These 25 Crafts to Enjoy Anytime will help you get started.

17. Get up early and watch the sunrise. Check the weather forecast and choose a clear morning, then bundle up and head outside.

18. Lynchburg has lots of indoor fun places. Check out the Lynchburg VA Guide to Indoor Family Fun and find a new favorite!

19. Plan an indoor beach day. Change into swimsuits, grab towels and pool toys, and let the kids play in the tub.

20. Go out for breakfast. Here’s Five Lynchburg VA Local Breakfast Spots We Love

21. Visit a Virginia State Park. Virginia State Parks are wonderful to explore in any season! Here’s 10 Reasons to Enjoy a Virginia State Park Staycation this year.

22. Have fun with food theme days. Meatless Monday, Taco Tuesdays, and pizza Fridays are some of our family’s favorites.

23. Cook together! Kids can learn valuable life skills by helping in the kitchen and you can all have fun together too.

Our FREE newsletter publishes Weekly on Thursdays at 7 AM. You can subscribe to our newsletter here. Our newsletter features local family-friendly events as well as crafts, recipes, boredom busters, and other ways to entertain your kids and keep them busy!

Resolve to make 2023 your best year ever! While you’re making resolutions, resolve to Find Your Family Fun® in 2023 with Lynchburg Macaroni Kid!

Let Lynchburg Macaroni Kid help you Find Your Family Fun® in Lynchburg, Central Virginia, and in the comfort of your own home all year long!