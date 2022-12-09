23 Volleyball’s Season Ends in Sweet Sixteen

STANFORD, Calif. – The #23 (5) University of Houston volleyball team had its historic season come to an end with a straight-set loss to #5 and one-seed Stanford on Thursday night at the Maples Pavilion in California.

Houston (30-4, 19-1 The American) reached new heights in the 2022 campaign, including posting its first NCAA tournament win since 1994 and winning its first conference championship since 1999.

Graduate Isabel Theut led the Cougars with nine kills, while Graduate Kortlyn Henderson tallied a .357 hitting percentage with seven kills. Junior Kate Georgiades paced Houston with nine digs, while a sophomore Kellen Morin posted a team-best four blocks.



SET ONE

Houston started hot, using a 3-0 run to jump to a 4-1 lead. The Cougars kept their foot on the gas, eventually extending their lead to 18-10. However, Stanford wouldn’t go quietly. The Cardinal bounced back with a 10-1 run to take a 23-22 lead and eventually won the set, 26-24.



SET TWO

Stanford kept the momentum in the second frame, using another 10-1 run to cement a lead it would never relinquish. The one-seed took the second set, 25-16, pushing their lead to 2-0.

SET THREE

Stanford and Houston traded points to start the third, however Stanford would end up with an 8-7 lead after 15 points. The Cardinal strung together a few runs while holding off the Cougars to take the set, 25-17, and the match, 3-0.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –