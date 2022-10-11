23 NFL teams see local ratings gains through Week 4

I am in New York this week for our annual CAA World Congress of Sports conference where I will be having on-stage one-on-one interviews with Eric Shanks and Rob Manfred.

A majority of NFL teams — 23 of 32 teams — have posted local ratings increases through four weeks this season, underscoring the idea that TV’s most popular programming continues to get stronger.

The biggest increase is in Cincinnati where Bengals games are up 33% so far this season, averaging 280,000 homes in the Cincinnati DMA (these are homes, not viewers; the Viewer number will obviously be higher). The Bills and Lions are tied for the second highest jump, both up 23%. The Bills are averaging 290,000 Buffalo homes and the Lions are averaging 394,000 in the Detroit market.

The biggest local audience so far is in Dallas, where Cowboys games average 753,000 homes (up 6%). Bears games in Chicago (740,000 homes; up 3%) and Eagles games in Philly (739,000 homes; up 10%) round out the top three.

New York appears to be waking up from its NFL ratings slumber of the past several years, as the Giants are up 10% (686,000) and the Jets are up 9% (502,000). On the other side of the country, the Super Bowl-champion Rams have posted a 19% increase so far with 589,000 homes. Its in-house Rival — the Chargers — are down 29% so far averaging 362,000 homes.

NFL team local markets: households watching games through Week 4 TEAM MARKET 2022 HOMES

(000) 2021 HOMES

(000) % +/- Cowboys Dallas-Ft. Worth 753 708 6% Bears Chicago 740 720 3% Eagles Philadelphia 739 673 10% Giants NY 686 622 10% Patriots Boston 615 672 -9% Rams LA 589 494 19% Vikings Minneapolis-St. Paul 502 451 11% Jets NY 502 462 9% Seahawks Seattle-Tacoma 470 567 -17% Broncos Denver 440 405 9% Browns Cleveland-Akron 416 488 -15% Buccaneers Tampa-St. Pete 412 401 3% Chiefs Kansas City 411 384 7% 49er San Francisco-

Oakland-San Jose 407 386 5% Lions Detroit 394 321 23% Steelers Pittsburgh 367 360 2% Chargers LA 362 507 -29% Commanders DC 348 326 7% Cardinals Phoenix 345 326 6% Packers Milwaukee 336 327 3% Falcons Atlanta 327 310 5% Texans Houston 294 349 -16% Bills Buffalo 290 236 23% Ravens Baltimore 280 290 -3% Bengals Cincinnati 280 211 33% Saints New Orleans 234 225 4% Titans Nashville 231 233 -1% Colts Indianapolis 218 213 2% Panthers Charlotte 211 221 -4% Dolphins Miami-Ft. Lauderdale 182 176 4% Jaguars Jacksonville 152 146 5% Raiders Las Vegas 113 119 -5%

NOTE: These numbers include the local audience that watches “Thursday Night Football” on an over-the-air station, but it does not include the home market audience of the Amazon stream.

TMRW Sports, the company Mike McCarley launched recently with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is about to announce a host of new hires, including six that come from the Golf Channel.

The newest hires include VP/Gameplay and Tech Integration Scott Armstrong, VP/Digital Media Jon Kropp and VP/Brand and Creative Director Chad Read. They joined General Counsel Chris Murvin, SVP/Communications Dave Schaefer and Director of Operations Joanne Chiang, who already joined TMRW from Golf Channel.

Armstrong will lead strategy and integration of tech partners; Kropp will oversee digital and social media strategy; and Read will head up all creative projects around marketing and promotion.

Murvin has the coolest story. He literally was involved with Golf Channel’s launch — he was in the room when Joe Gibbs first pitched Arnold Palmer. He left the Golf Channel two years ago, but McCarley brought him out of retirement for this.

Another notable hire is Marysol Fuhr de Blanch, who is TMRW Sports’ VP/people and culture and will be the one mainly responsible for filling open positions. She joins the company from Orlando City SC, where she was HR director. TMRW Sports also hired Kaitie Richardson to be manager of administration and culture.

I wrote a profile in this week’s Magazine on Larry Jones, a behind-the-scenes power who has been at Fox Sports since the beginning. There was one anecdote that I tried to shoehorn into my story that just didn’t fit. I want to share it with you here.

It’s from 2016 when Jones unknowingly struck up a friendship with Eddie Vedder, lead singer of the popular grunge band Pearl Jam.

The two happened to be sitting next to each other behind home plate during the NLCS series with the Dodgers. A big Cubs fan, Vedder sat with Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and actress Bonnie Hunt. “This will sound strange, but I had no idea who they were — just that they were Cub fans,” Jones said. “One guy was sitting with a pencil scoring every game. I later found out it was Eddie Vedder.”

Before the 2017 season, Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Hosted a small dinner of about 20 at Prime Cut in Chicago to Honor Vedder, who was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Chelios instructed each member of the group to stand up and say how they met Vedder. Jones said, “I’m a music fan. I’ve never seen Eddie in concert. I have never seen Pearl Jam in concert. I only saw this guy scoring a baseball game sitting next to me. That’s how I met the guy.”

Jones has been in the business long enough that he’s not big on memorabilia. But he has all seven tickets from that 2016 World Series framed alongside a picture of him with Vedder, Chelios and Hunt. “I’m not a memorabilia guy. The only memorabilia I have is this picture in a frame.”

The Pac-12’s exclusive negotiating window with incumbents ESPN and Fox Sports has ended without a deal, meaning the conference can now take its full set of media rights to the open market, reports my colleague Michael Smith. The next phase of talks is under way with the Pac-12 expected to open negotiations with other media companies for linear TV rights and streaming rights.

Amazon Prime Video averaged 9.7 million viewers for the Colts-Broncos Matchup on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 5, marking Prime Video’s lowest audience yet in Year 1 with the “TNF” package, notes SBJ’s Austin Karp. Each of the previous Amazon games this season had drawn north of 11 million viewers.

NASCAR teams say that they and the sanctioning body are far apart in their negotiations over the financial split of the sport’s next media-rights deal, suggesting that the sides are at loggerheads over a crucial aspect of their future, reports SBJ’s Adam Stern.

My boss Abe Madkour reviewed “Race for the Championship,” the NBC docuseries produced in conjunction with NASCAR and its teams. “The show had been on USA Network at the tough time slot of Thursdays at 10 pm, but is now available for binge- watching on Peacock, and it’s worth your time. … Unlike some series that run well after a season, ‘Race for the Championship’ tells its story as it is happening, as the season is unfolding, and that’s pulled me in.”