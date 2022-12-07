23 from Pac-12 Women’s volleyball Garner 2022 AVCA All-Region honors

SAN FRANCISCO – A total of 23 Pac-12 Women’s volleyball student-athletes were recognized on Tuesday when the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its Division I All-Region awards.

Stanford’s Kendall Kipp, the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year, earned the Pacific North Region’s Player of the Year honor; Oregon’s Mimi Colyerthe Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, was also tabbed the Pacific North Region Freshman of the Year, joining teammate and fellow all-region honoree Brooke Nuneviller (2018) as the only two Ducks to earn the award; Stanford’s Kevin Hamblythe Pac-12 Coach of the Year, was selected as the Pacific North Region Coach of the Year for the second time overall and first since 2018. In all, 12 were named to the Pacific North All-Region Team and four collected Honorable mention honors.

In the Pacific South Region, Utah’s KJ Burgess was selected as the Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year, becoming the third Ute to earn the Honor and first since 2006. Four garnered Pacific South All-Region honors and three, including Burgess, earned Honorable mention honors.

Stanford and Oregon led the Pac-12 with five players apiece selected to AVCA All-Region Teams.

The Cardinal and the Ducks have each advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament with No.1 seed Stanford set to host No. 5 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Oregon facing off with No. 2 seed Nebraska in Louisville. Both matches are set for Thursday, Dec. 8.

PACIFIC NORTH REGION

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR. Caitie Baird Stanford OH R-Jr. Mimi Colyer Oregon OH Fr. Marin Grote Washington MB Sr. Claire Hoffman Washington OH Sr. Magda Jehlarova Washington State MB Sr. Kendall Kipp Stanford OH Sr. Kami Miner Stanford S So. Brooke Nuneviller Oregon OH Sr. Elena Oglivie Stanford L Jr. Ella May Powell Washington S Sr. Hannah Pukis Oregon S RS-Jr. Pia Timmer Washington State OH Sr. Honorable Mention Laura Jansen Washington State OH Sr. Georgia Murphy Oregon L Jr. Gloria Mutiri Oregon OPP Sr. Elijah Rubin Stanford OH Fr.

Pacific North Region Player of the Year: Kendall Kipp, Stanford, OPP, Sr.

Pacific North Region Freshman of the Year: Mimi Colyer, Oregon, OH

Pacific North Region Coach of the Year: Kevin Hambly, Stanford

PACIFIC SOUTH REGION

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR. Skylar Fields USC OH Sr. Meegan Hart Colorado MB Gr. Madelyn Robinson Utah OH Gr. Mia Tuaniga USC S Jr. Honorable Mention KJ Burgess Utah MB Fr. Anna Dodson UCLA MB RS-Jr. Charity Luper UCLA OH So.

Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year: KJ Burgess, Utah, MB