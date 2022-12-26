23 for 2026: Projecting the next USMNT World Cup roster

Always hard to do these projections. I think the players from the 2022 WC roster will be pressed hard by talented players for roster spots and potentially starting 11 spots come the 2026 WC. Paxten Aaronson looks likely to be wide forward in a 4-3-3 variation, or second forward option in a two striker set up for Frankfurt. Both of those positions suit him better than as a CM.

Some other players to watch for:

D: Campbell, Wydner

M: Alvarado, Pomykal, Tsakiris, Cremanschi

A: Ngoma, Yappi, Toure, Sanogo, Harper

I really like the look of Ngoma who at 17 already has the physical tools of a man. Scored 2 goals in 7 appearances at RW and his season was affected by a hamstring injury. Really excited to see him this upcoming season, and in that Red Bull first team rotation. Could be a U20 call up if he starts the season strong.

Sanogo is back to scoring goals at a high clip for Union Berlin’s u19 team, and in strong contention to be a u20 WC striker in May.

Both Yappi and Toure look strong contenders for a good amount of first team minutes for Colorado this upcoming season.

An MLS team should already be talking to Louisville City about

Wydner.

Pomykal still has the ability to be a game changing 8.

Really impressed with Alvarado and Tsakiris when he was with the U20’s.

If Argentina is seriously looking at Cremanschi then it’s obvious the dude has talent.

