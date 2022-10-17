23 Days to Purdue Basketball: Camden Heide

I have to admit I don’t know much about today’s player. I am normally pretty dialed in to our recruits when they are from the state of Indiana, and I even try to see them play in person at least once. Camden Heide is from Minnesota and played in high school in Utah, so I don’t know a ton about him.

Camden Heide – Fr.

Wayzata, MN (Wasatch Academy in Utah)

6’7″, 205 pounds

Forward

2022-23 Projection: Reserve

Heide almost certainly projects as a 3 within Purdue’s offense. He was a 4-star recruit according to Rivals and 114th nationally in the 2022 cycle. That puts him right in the sweet spot as being a solid college player who can contribute over multiple years. He had a strong offer list that included most of the Big Ten, Arizona, Texas, and Virginia Tech.

He comes in as a mystery, as he missed much of this past season with a foot injury. Given that Purdue is pretty full at his spot with Brian Waddell and Trey Kaufman-Renn coming off of a redshirt year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Heide redshirted. In his last year at Wayzata in Minnesota he averaged 18 points per game and shot over 40% from three.

If he is healthy, Heide can be an asset. He is a shooter that can stretch the floor, which is critical in today’s game. He made a name for himself by being among the 18 Finalists for the Team USA U-16 team in 2019. At one point Rivals even had him as a top 25 Recruit as a result, but the injury luck caused him to dip. If he is past that injury he can be a huge pickup this year.