’23 commit Braelon Green joins future backcourt

With a backcourt filled with seniors, Arizona State Basketball needs to find the future core in the 2023 class. They get committed No. 1 with Braelon Green.

The backcourt for Arizona State Basketball has been completely revamped this offseason, adding a trio of transfers. That includes sophomore transfer Frankie Collins and brothers Devan and Desmond Cambridge. Add returning guards Luther Muhammad and DJ Horne and that’s a solid core to work with this season. Plus, four-star freshman point guard Austin Nunez will factor into the rotation as well.

The concern here is that with the exception of the two ball-handlers (Collins and Nunez) are entering at least their 4th year in college and could easily leave after this upcoming season. If most of them depart, that opens up a serious hole in the shooting guard and wing positions.

The Sun Devils are still early in their building of the 2023 class, with just four-star combo forward commit Akil Watson in the group. But this weekend, that’s changed with another commitment.

Braelon Green is a Consensus top-150 player in the 2023 class, with some recruiting services having him listed as a four-star recruit. He’s a 6’3 combo guard that can play off the ball and is a legit scorer. Green Originally comes from the state of Michigan but now resides in California, so is used to the late time zones out there.

The Sun Devils beat out both Nebraska and NC State for his services. It’s an interesting final three list because all three head coaches, including Bobby Hurley of ASU, are on the “hot seat” for this upcoming season.

Still, the system that he and Arizona State have on offense has always been friendly to guards, so if the minutes are there, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Green become an effective role player for them sooner than later. Look for the program to remain active on the recruiting trail to add another guard and wing to round out the class to join both Green and Watson.