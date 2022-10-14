23-0 Ely volleyball now just two wins away from completing a perfect regular season

They already made history getting off to their program’s best-ever start when they won 13 straight games, and now 23-0 Ely volleyball is just two wins away from completing a perfect regular season.

However the Timberwolves’ Stellar program goes much deeper than wins.

“I try to be really helpful with the younger kids that play volleyball,” senior middle hitter Natasha Fulkrod said. “They really love our encouragement. They like to see us at their games and their tournaments, and they have an after school volleyball program that we go to help out at and set up the nets. They love to see our faces there.”

Part of Ely’s success comes from their experienced pool of seven seniors, including Twins Rachel and Kate Coughlin.

Their depth at blocking and scoring has meant only dropping two total sets in their last ten games.

“We’ve gotten better at Quickening our offense and playing better defense I think based on last year,” senior setter Madeline Kallberg shared.

“We play with fire. I make sure that they are on the floor and having fun at the same time,” head Coach Megan Wognum said. “It feels really good. We’re trying to make sure that we keep our feet grounded and keep our heads up so we can take anything that comes ahead of us.”

The Timberwolves took care of Nashwauk-Keewat 3-0 Thursday night. Their final regular season foes are Cook County Monday at home and Bigfork Tuesday on the road.