22-Year-Old LIV Golf Sensation Reveals One ‘Key’ Change to Lure More Players From PGA Tour and Other Circuits

Ever since LIV Golf came into being late last year, the golf world has been divided. Many Golfers turned their backs on the PGA Tour and promptly left for the other side, and slowly more followed. One major drawback these players face relates to world ranking points.

Many believe that if LIV Golf gets approved by the OWGR, several players will promptly jump to their side. Among those Believers is the budding golf star, Eugenio Chacarra.

LIV Golf players face a ban from the Ryder Cup

The OWGR points determine a player’s world ranking. This in turn determines whether or not a player can compete in the major championships. With LIV Golf events not yet receiving ranking points, many players stand to miss out on playing in the majors.

LIV officials and CEO Greg Norman have had multiple discussions with OWGR officials. The Saudi-backed series even sent them a public letter of appeal, pleading for a retrospective effect in ranking points. Many fans, too, despite their dislike for LIV, agree that the players should get ranking points.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, Britain – June 7, 2022 General view of LIV Golf branding Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The LIV golfers’ participation in the Ryder Cup is currently uncertain too. Although a decision has not yet been made, many have speculated that they will suffer the same ban that they did from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. And hence not be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup.

Chacarra thinks a truce between the two Leagues is inevitable

Recently, in an interview, LIV Golf loyalist, Eugenio Chacarra, viced his opinion on the matter. He said that he believed that the OWGR would soon give in to the requests of LIV. He also mentioned that when that happened, many more top golfers from the PGA Tour would sign with the Saudi-backed league.

The LIV star golfer is certain that once the OWGR gives them approval, then it is inevitable that the two sides will sort out their differences. They said “The world ranking issue I do think is key, because if they give us points more players will want to come and in the end the circuits will have to reach an agreement.”

The 22-year-old also believes that the circumstances surrounding the Ryder Cup will “return to normal” and that he and his fellow league mates will be allowed to represent their side in the Europe-United States golf battle.

Do you think Chacarra is right and LIV Golfers will soon hear some good news about their ranking points? And will we also see some defectors at the Ryder Cup in Rome next year? Let us know what you think in the comments below.