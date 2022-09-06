22 people who will shape the 2022 NFL season

No single person is more involved with — and more critical to — the struggle to fix the NFL’s embarrassing deficit of minority coaches than Troy Vincent. He helps prepare candidates before interviews, debriefs them about their interactions with teams afterwards and generally holds the league’s feet to the fire on the topic that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said recently has consumed more time in the last year than any other. Vincent has done little privately or publicly to conceal his frustration with the results so far — in 2020, he pointedly called the hiring process with NFL coaches “a broken system.” With Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices and racial discrimination during the interview process looming, the pressure will remain on the league, and by extension Vincent, to do much better.

That is largely an issue that only owners themselves can solve when they make hires next January and February. But Vincent, a former player and a potential candidate to succeed Goodell, is central to the multi-pronged efforts to eliminate as many roadblocks as possible and boost the chances of minority candidates over the course of the year, before final decisions are made.

“We have a long way to go,” Vincent told me in March, after the NFL put in place a rule requiring every team to add an Offensive Assistant who is a woman or a member of a minority group. “Incremental progress is progress. We still have to answer the question, why over the last five hiring cycles there’s only been four Black head coaches hired. That’s a challenge.” (Since Vincent spoke, the Buccaneers promoted Todd Bowles, bringing the number of Black head coaches Hired in that span to five.)