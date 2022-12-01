$22.6M Fishers City Hall, arts center duo breaks new ground

In Fishers Wednesday, city officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that could break new ground.

Work crews have begun construction on a $22.6 million Fishers Arts and Municipal Complex at 116th Street and Municipal Drive, a three-story building that will place art and city business under one roof.

The complex not only gives Fishers a new City Hall to replace the one that was sinking into soft soil and structurally unsound, it provides local artists with the permanent home they had sought for years.

The first floor of the building will have a theater space that can seat up to 330 people and rooms for exhibits, classes, workshops and meetings. The second and third floors will be city offices. Council meetings will be held in the theater.

