$22.6M Fishers City Hall, arts center duo breaks new ground

In Fishers Wednesday, city officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that could break new ground.

Work crews have begun construction on a $22.6 million Fishers Arts and Municipal Complex at 116th Street and Municipal Drive, a three-story building that will place art and city business under one roof.

The complex not only gives Fishers a new City Hall to replace the one that was sinking into soft soil and structurally unsound, it provides local artists with the permanent home they had sought for years.

The first floor of the building will have a theater space that can seat up to 330 people and rooms for exhibits, classes, workshops and meetings. The second and third floors will be city offices. Council meetings will be held in the theater.

Mayor Scott Fadness called the complex “an unusual building” that puts art and government in one place “in the heart of our city, our Civic institution, City Hall.”

One unanticipated consequence of the arrangement might be to get people more engaged in government. That’s the opinion of Norah Wills, a Hamilton Southeastern High senior and member of the school’s “We the People Academic Club,” which studies the US Constitution.

Wills was invited by Fadness to deliver remarks about the new building and said the proximity will pique interest in government and the arts, alike.

“Whether through government discourse or creative practices, this complex will encourage increased involvement in the Fishers community from new or familiar residents,” Wills told the Gathering of city officials, council members and the Mayor under a white tent set-up at the construction site . “As our city blossoms into one of economic and social prosperity, the Arts and Municipal Complex will develop alongside it, enabling future generations of Fishers citizens to be active in the community we have built.”

“It will be a beacon that unites lawmakers and citizens,” she said.

Fishers new arts center ends decades stuck in creative Wilderness for local artists

Construction of the arts center ends decades in the creative Wilderness for local painters, sculptors, actors, Singers and dancers, who had to go to Borrowed spaces in Churches and storefronts in neighboring Suburbs to display works or perform.

The city is partnering with the Indianapolis Arts Center to operate and schedule programming at the center and priority will be given to local Fishers arts groups, such as the Nickel Plate Players and Fishers Music Works.

The non-profit Indianapolis Arts Center in Broad Ripple has several studios and offers classes and workshops in glass blowing, metals, drawing, photography and other skills. Its theater hosts lectures, movies and performances.

It was only after the city discovered that the old City Hall, built in 1991, was cracking at the seams and would have to be torn down that officials struck upon the idea of ​​combining the new building with an arts center. Previously they had been considering putting the arts with a planned recreation center somewhere on the east side of the city.

For the last few years, artwork had been displayed in the Atrium of the old City Hall.

The new complex is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. City business is being conducted at other buildings on the Municipal campus in the meantime.

