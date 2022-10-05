21st-Ranked CU Men’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Tie at St. Lawrence

Canton, NY – A key Liberty League Matchup ended in a tie on Wednesday afternoon, as the Clarkson University Men’s Soccer team and St. Lawrence University finished knotted in a 1-1 tie at Sandy MacAllaster Field on the campus of St. Lawrence.

The Golden Knights, ranked 21st in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Division III poll, moved to 7-1-2 overall and 1-1-2 in the Liberty League and the Saints stayed unbeaten in conference games at 2-0-2 while seeing their overall record go to 6-1-4. Clarkson continues his brief road trip with a game at Hobart College on Saturday.

Clarkson came out strong in the opening minutes, getting a handful of Offensive chances, and the Knights put the Saints on their heels in the early going with a score less than six minutes into the contest. Controlling the ball in the midfield about 40 yards away from the goal, a pass was sent over to Colin Burnell , who was able to beat his defender and send a cross through the box. Outpacing the goalkeeper and the defense to the pass, Zach Shufelt slid from around the six to get enough of the ball past St. Lawrence goalkeeper Ben Woelfinger just inside the left post for a 1-0 Clarkson lead.

St. Lawrence responded with a handful of shots, but they were all blocked before they could threaten the Knights’ goal. Marvin Sibanda had the first clean look from about 25 yards out, but his shot sailed well over the goal in the 27th minute. The Saints finally got a shot on goal in the Waning moments, but it was just a slow dribbler from 20-plus yards away and Carter Kladstrup let the ball bounce into his arms without any follow-up from St. Lawrence attackers.

Both teams had some decent chances around the Midway point of the second half, but it appeared as if the Knights would leave Canton with a win until St. Lawrence tied the game in the 76th minute. About 25 yards down the right sideline, Marvin Sibanda restarted play with a throw-in and then got the ball back, sending a left-footed cross to the opposite corner where he found the head of Ryan Campbell, who knocked the ball in at 75 :36 to tie the score at 1-1.

Clarkson nearly regained the lead five minutes later on a quick cross as Logan Drake’s an attempt from about 10-yards out was denied by a diving Woelfinger. A few moments later the Knights had an opportunity on a free kick from just outside the box, but it was blocked before any offense could come from the chance.

In the final 30 seconds, both teams ended up with a shot on goal, as a direct kick from the far left sideline was snagged by Woelfinger, and the St. Lawrence goalkeeper wisely started a break the other way with the Saints leaking out on his defensive side of the field beyond the Knights’ defenders. However, Clarkson’s backs caught up and a shot from Sam Peacock in the Waning seconds was denied by Kladstrup.

St. Lawrence finished with a 14-11 edge in total shots, but the Knights had a 5-4 lead in shots on goal and a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. Kladstrup made three saves and Woelfinger had four stops.