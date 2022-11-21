£20m Everton man shows Palace what they missed out on after summer talks

Back in July, Crystal Palace held talks with Burnley over Dwight McNeil – that was according to Sky Sports, with Everton eventually completing a £20m deal.

At the time, it was a risky move for the Toffees.

As of 28th July, Liverpool glovesman Alisson had scored in the Premier League more recently than McNeil, having nodded in a header against West Brom back in May 2021, while the pair were also level on assists.

The Englishman arrived at Goodison Park as a severely goal-shy attacker, but it seems Frank Lampard’s goalscoring knowledge has started to rub off on him.

Everton No.7 shows Crystal Palace what they missed out on

Well, McNeil didn’t actually start against the south Londoners, although he needed just 18 minutes to show Patrick Vieira what he missed out on.

As WhoScored shows, the 22-year-old only had one shot in his cameo appearance, but managed to find the net after Waltzing through the Crystal Palace backline.

McNeil now has two Premier League goals for Everton this season, double his tally from last term.

Crystal Palace could do with Dwight McNeil efficiency

One shot, one goal – in our view, Crystal Palace should envy the efficiency shown from McNeil today.

The south Londoners didn’t play too poorly at Goodison Park – although they are capable of more – recording the same amount of shots as Everton with nine efforts.

However – despite their attacking talent – ​​it seems as if the Eagles require a vast number of attempts before finding the net. They aren’t clinical, to say the least.

With the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard in the opposition starting XI, it was a surprise to see Everton keep a clean sheet.

After such a bright display against Wolves on Tuesday night, Vieira will surely be very disappointed with his Crystal Palace side.

