2025 UNC Basketball Recruit Intro: Jackson Keith

Prior to the start of the 2022 AAU season, Jackson Keith had a video call with his Team Loaded Va. Coach Brandon Ward, and former Team Loaded Va. star Armando Bacot.

A 2025 guard/wing from Durham (NC) Southern, Keith’s recruitment had yet to truly get underway considering his age and lack of visibility with national scouts.

“It was just a group Facetime where we chopped it up about a little bit of everything,” Keith told Inside Carolina. “He (Armando) told me after this AAU season my life is going to look a lot different. He saw the hard work I was putting in and could see what I could become. And, you know what, he didn’t tell a lie.”

Jackson has become one of the top sophomores in the country, and will likely make his debut in national rankings across the various services later in 2023. He already holds offers from College of Charleston, George Mason, Illinois, Mississippi State, North Carolina A&T, SMU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

For Southern Durham and head coach Greg Motley, Keith is a bit of a chameleon. Some nights he’s a primary distributor, others he’s the team’s top post option. What it all boils down to, for Motley, is that Keith’s only real area of ​​focus is winning.

“He’s one of the best kids you’ll ever meet,” explained Motley. “He’s No. 1 in the class academically, and if you just sit down and talk to him to you think you’re chatting with an adult. He’s got wisdom beyond his age and carries himself beyond his age. He plays really hard for us and not once has he ever questioned something we’ve asked him to do. Because all that other stuff – videos, stats, Highlights – he likes them, but winning is what really matters. That’s rare for someone his age.”

Keith’s father, Craig Keith, played three seasons in the NFL, after standout careers at Raleigh (NC) Milbrook and Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, NC Jackson Keith joked that’s where he gets his drive to succeed on the court, while his determination to success in the classroom comes from his father and his mother, Demethris Keith, a graduate of UNC.

Back in the fall, UNC Assistant Coach Jeff Lebo attended a Southern Durham practice. And for good reason, Jackson has had a dominant sophomore campaign, averaging 20.5 points, 8 rebounds, and a little more than a block per game. Those numbers could be even higher if he played most fourth quarters. He doesn’t, typically, because Southern is often up by large amounts in the second half – it recently led a conference opponent 70-17 in the third quarter.

“He has a unique ability of finding ways to score the ball,” Motley said. “He’s 6-5, 205 pounds (self-reported) and he can play inside-outside. One of the things that really impresses me about him is – it’s different now than it was 20 or 30 years ago – he didn’t come in talking about ‘I’m a perimeter-only player.’ He can kind of play every role. I don’t know if there’s one thing he’s absolutely great at, but he’s a good scorer, he’s become a better defender, he can shoot, and he has a desire to be great which should shorten his learning curve.”

For the next few months, there wasn’t much communication between the Carolina staff and Keith. Then, on Jan. 20 that changed.

“I had been trying to get my coaches to reach out to get some tickets for the game (against NC State),” Keith explained. “That afternoon, I got in the car with my dad, and he tells me to pick up the phone. It was Coach Ward telling me they grabbed some tickets really close to the court. I was so excited. It was a dream come true .”

Keith said the visit was “everything I could imagine.”

“I walked in and the people who were sitting behind me were actually Armando’s parents,” Keith said. “It was obviously a big night for him, and I spoke with them for a minute. It was a good conversation about basketball, UNC’s academics, and stuff like that. I met with all the coaches after the game, and then I saw ( UNC forward) Justin McKoy who played at Panther Creek (in Cary, NC). The look on my parents’ faces is something I won’t forget. You could see they were proud of me, and my mom was proud to be back. It was great just seeing the love I got from everybody at North Carolina.”

Jackson Keith and his parents at the Smith Center in January

During the game, Keith said he was locked in on UNC’s guards and wings – specifically RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.

“Those guys are able to get their own shot,” said Keith, “but they also can play off the ball. And they play defense against the other teams’ best players. I like it because I consider myself a two-guy, for sure. I’m a hustler, I talk on defense, and try to get my guys involved. I think I’m a three-level scorer, but I’ve had some struggles from behind the line, but I’m picking it up the last couple weeks. I love the mid-range game, because it’s unexpected. With my elevation and length, I can get to my spot when I want and it’s basically easy buckets without having to sacrifice my body every time.”

Although, their meeting was brief, Jackson spent some time with Hubert Davis following the game.

“I learned that it’s a small world,” said Jackson. “His children go to Durham (NC) Jordan High School, not too far from where I live. He said he’s genuinely making an effort to make Talent in North Carolina known on the biggest stage. He said he knows of me and wants to start building a relationship with me and getting to know me and my family better.”

Over the last year, Jackson has taken unofficial visits to Wake Forest, NCSU, ECU, and Tennessee. He doesn’t have additional trips planned, but is “open to visiting just about anywhere if they’re interested.” He’ll again play with Team Loaded Va. this spring and summer is adidas’ 3SSB circuit.

“He’s got an incredible work ethic and is mature beyond his years,” said Ward. “He has an Incredible support system and a family full of humility and humbleness. He’s just beginning to scratch the surface on how good he can be in the future.”

Jackson said he’s appreciative of all the interest, even though he’s just starting the process.

“I try to answer every call and talk to anyone who is interested because this is all amazing to me,” he said. “Anytime anyone wants a picture, I stay and take it. My family is going to help me through this recruitment and I’ll talk with them about what we want in a school.”